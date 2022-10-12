LawCall
KINGSWAY TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022 ON NOVEMBER 10, 2022

Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Conference Call to Discuss Results at 5:00 pm ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) - Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on November 10, 2022.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 10, 2022 to briefly discuss the results and will take questions and provide answers.

Conference Call Information

Date: 

November 10, 2022

Time:

5:00 PM Eastern time

Toll Free:

877-545-0523; Participant Access Code: 672163

International:

973-528-0016; Participant Access Code: 672163

Live Webcast Link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/46844

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free:     

877-481-4010

International:

919-882-2331

Replay Passcode:

46844

Replay Webcast Link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/46844

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, business services, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingsway-to-report-financial-results-for-third-quarter-2022-on-november-10-2022-301647856.html

SOURCE Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

