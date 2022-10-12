EARTHxTV ANNOUNCES BROADCAST DISTRIBUTION DEALS WITH CHARTER, NCTC, SKY, FREEVIEW, AND M7 BRINGING NEWLY LAUNCHED NETWORK TO AUDIENCES IN THE U.S., U.K., AND EUROPE

Entertainment Network Focused on Environmental and Sustainability Programming and Initiatives Now Available in Millions of Homes

Network to Launch with Hundreds of Hours of Content

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthxTV, the Dallas-based television entertainment network dedicated to environmental sustainability, is now available in millions of households in the U.S., U.K., and Europe through distribution deals with Charter Communications, Inc. and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) in the U.S., Sky and Freeview in the U.K., and M7 in Europe, it was announced today by Rajan Singh, Head of Distribution for EarthxTV. The deals mark the launch of the ad-supported network with leading distribution platforms (MVPDs). The 24/7 linear network caters to audiences increasingly attuned to those pressing issues affecting our planet.

"We are extremely pleased to be partnering with leading distribution platforms in key global markets to bring our eco-centric programming to an audience that cares about where and how we live," stated Singh. "EarthxTV programming not only highlights the issues facing us but also accentuates the beauty of this planet we all share. From highlighting the importance of killer bees to in-depth looks at deforestation to fun DIY upcycling programming, our network features a deep and diverse look into how the average American can make a difference in this world."

EarthxTV is available today across the U.S. to millions of customers who subscribe to Charter's Spectrum TV Select video package as part of the Spectrum Select entertainment package, and through EarthxTV's affiliation agreement with the NCTC. The network launched in August on Sky and Freeview in the U.K. and is scheduled to be available across Europe through its partnership with M7 before the end of the year. EarthxTV distributes hundreds of hours of original and acquired series, along with short films and feature-length documentaries from all over the globe. EarthxTV spotlights stories that matter, from sustainable homes built out of recycled and up-cycled materials to twelve-year-old South African conservationist Brooke Carter who has dedicated her life to protecting our planet's species.

"Charter's goal is to offer programming that meets the interests of our customers and the communities we serve – and now that includes EarthxTV," said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of video, broadband, mobile and voice services. "Our agreement to add EarthxTV to our lineup will provide millions of Spectrum subscribers with access to the network's original mix of entertaining and informative, eco-focused programming, on issues important to many of our customers."

PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS - OCTOBER

This month, EarthxTV debuts two original series, "House of What?!" and "Bikes to Bites" alongside an exciting range of programming that spotlights the initiatives of innovators and visionaries who are changing the way we look at our planet and its resources.

"House of What?!" - Host Chris Grundy explores eclectic and sustainable homes and meets homeowners who share a love for strange, recycled, or up-cycled building materials. Each home is transformed into a personal oasis and made from the greatest sustainable textiles on Earth. The series is produced by AMS Studio Pictures for EarthxTV. (8x30 minute episodes)

"Bike to Bites" - Garrett Bess bikes across the Northeastern US and beyond and discovers amazing meals along with incredible new friends from the communities he visits. "Bike to Bites" is produced by Two Rivers Pictures for EarthxTV. (8x30 minute episodes)

"American Forest Fires" - A docu-series that answers the questions: Are government policies and bureaucracy the real fire starters in America? Are answers to a major crisis staring us in the face? The series examines the causes of our current fires and innovative solutions which could keep disaster from setting nature ablaze. "American Forest Fires' ' is produced by Nametag Films for EarthxTV. (4x60 minute episodes)

"Eco-Heroines" - Follow seven incredible female conservationists from around the world, each on a mission to save a local species from the brink of extinction. The series is produced by Pronto Productions.

"Wild Wonders with Brooke" - As a young conservationist, host Brooke Carter learns about wildlife and what it takes to protect animals and the planet. She takes part in conservation efforts first-hand and works side-by-side with experts from all over the globe to create unimagined adventures. The series is produced by Conservation Film Company for EarthxTV. (10x30 minute episodes)

"Defenders of the Wild with Ivan Carter" - Wildlife guide Ivan Carter explores the planet to find solutions to create a balanced wildlife ecosystem. Experts and researchers join Carter to spotlight the conservation efforts happening worldwide. "Defenders of the Wild with Ivan Carter" is produced by Conservation Film Company for EarthxTV. (13x30 minute episodes)

"Shamwari Untamed" - Be part of the action as the Shamwari Wildlife Department in South Africa works to protect and preserve the wildlife on the 60,000-acre game reserve. Tracks Multimedia and Hungry Bison Films produce the series.

"Designing Paradise" - From remote resorts to spectacular palaces, see how designer Bill Bensley brings fun and wonder to the most luxurious hotels and resorts around the world. The series is produced by PBS Media.

"Tasting Tasmania" - Host Ben Milbourne takes off on a new whirlwind adventure circumnavigating and exploring the culinary paradise of his home, Tasmania. The series is produced by Creative Media Productions.

"Reality Trip" - Five New Zealanders leave their comfortable lifestyles behind and travel to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Philippines to see what goes into the products they so readily consume back home. The series is produced by Top Shelf Productions.

When Oceans Threaten Cities (Documentary) - Three megacities - New York City, Rotterdam, and Singapore - face unique environmental challenges as each is situated on or near bodies of water. The film explores how they are reevaluating their relationship with water to survive into the next millennia. The film is co-produced by Tangerine Productions. (90 minutes)

Natural Disasters: Mega Regulators (Documentary) - Scientists discover the interconnection between major environmental events like tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and forest fires. Change is coming on a global scale and the series examines these extreme phenomena which act as the great climate regulators. The film is Executive Produced by Terranoa. (90 minutes)

ABOUT EARTHxTV

EarthX Media Inc. operates EarthxTV, a 24/7 linear television network dedicated to entertaining and informing audiences. EarthX Media Inc. is part of EarthX, an international nonprofit and global environmental organization with a mission dedicated to environmental awareness, education, and inspiring passion in people and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future. EarthX envisions becoming the leading global connector and environmental forum, using its four assets of Exhibition, Conferences, Film and TV. The Expo is a major annual public event held around Earth Day in April that celebrates progress, hope, and innovation. It has grown to become the largest event of its kind in the world, bringing together environmental organizations, businesses, academic institutions, government agencies, interactive programming, and subject matter experts along with music, art and food. EarthxTV is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit EarthxTV online at EarthxTV.com or on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

