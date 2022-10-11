The Modern Sale Reveals Its Annual List of the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Modern Sale® and Collective[i]® announced the 2022 edition of the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders—the most competitive REVOPS100 list to date. As The Modern Sale Editor-in-Chief Heidi Mitchell writes in the foreword of this year's list: "Through the discovery and adaptation of new technologies to add to the stack — while also cutting out the fat of older, newly irrelevant technologies — these wizards behind the curtains of enterprise are rebuilding systems, sometimes from the ground up, to support the agility, stability, and growth required to succeed in a post-pandemic world that seems to be ever under threat. The Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders list acknowledges the trailblazers who are sourcing, testing, designing, and executing the revenue infrastructure of this chaotic new world order."

The 2022 list features executives from ADP, Cloud Software Group, Coinbase, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Microsoft, Monster, Spire Global, and TikTok, among others. Fields as vast as technology, manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, finance, cyber security, and advertising are represented.

"This year, we have been deluged with submissions for the REVOPS100 list," said Heidi Mitchell, Editor-in-Chief of The Modern Sale. "To me, this shows how much visibility the formerly unsung heroes of enterprise have gained, and the truly impressive level of talent out there. I was especially excited to see so much diversity — in types and size of businesses, in thought, in background, really in every arena. And I was very impressed with how many of these leaders feel the importance of taking on the challenges of an ever-changing tech landscape while also giving back to their community of start-ups and other revenue operations and enablement professionals."

Honorees were selected from a pool of thousands of applicants based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their overall contribution to the revenue operations and enablement profession, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies of the modern sales organization. The names within this list exemplify the best of today and the future of the revenue operations and enablement profession.

"Collective[i] is thrilled to once again honor the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders in association with The Modern Sale," said Tad Martin, CEO and co-founder of Collective[i]. "These exceptional executives have transformed their businesses by leveraging technology and people. It is a privilege for Collective[i] to be able to showcase their tremendous talent and the critical role they play in helping organizations adapt to massive market disruption that marks the post-pandemic era."

