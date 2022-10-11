Dr. Xiaokui Zhang to Present Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. at 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Dr. Xiaokui Zhang to Present Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. at 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. will present at the 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Conference in Carlsbad, Calif. including presenting a live corporate update and participating in a panel session to highlight new developments in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) field.

Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D., Aspen Neuroscience Chief Scientific Officer (PRNewswire)

Dr. Xiaokui Zhang to Present Aspen Neuroscience at 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

This morning Dr. Zhang will present "Transforming Cell Therapy: Autologous in the Neuroscience Space," taking place at 9:15 a.m. in the Oxford Biomedica Ballroom. Dr. Zhang will provide the latest updates in a corporate overview of Aspen Neuroscience, which is developing the first iPSC-derived autologous neuron replacement treatment for Parkinson's disease (PD).

This Thursday, Dr. Zhang will serve as panel member for the discussion, "New Developments and Advancements in the World of PSCs," which will highlight the latest advances in the field, taking place at 9:45 a.m. in the UBC Ballroom.

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a development stage, private biotechnology company focused on personalized autologous cell therapies. The company is developing iPSCs to address diseases with high unmet medical need, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for both sporadic and genetic forms of Parkinson's disease, and extending across the brain and affected organs.

A leading iPSC company, Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest artificial intelligence and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific restorative treatments.

The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and characterize pluripotent-derived cell medicines, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and QC. Aspen's platform consistently produces high quality iPSCs and autologous dopaminergic neurons and has broad potential with multiple opportunities to expand the current pipeline.

For more information and important updates, please visit aspenneuroscience.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspen Neuroscience , Inc.