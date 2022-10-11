Amyris Brands Expanding in UK and Europe. Executing on continued accelerated growth and lower costs

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, today announced that three of its consumer brands will be included in Sephora's launch in the United Kingdom (UK).

When Sephora launches its UK website on October 17th, three Amyris brands – Biossance, JVN Hair and Rose Inc – will be available on Sephora UK's website. In addition, Biossance and JVN will be available at the flagship brick and mortar store in London, opening March 2023.

This expansion of Amyris' brands in the UK is the latest step in its global partnership with Sephora and further evidence of Amyris' growth around the globe. Amyris was recently recognized by Women's Wear Daily (WWD) as the leading small cap beauty company in the world due to its execution on what consumers are seeking in clean, sustainable products that deliver best-in-class performance.

Today, consumers in the UK already enjoy access to Amyris consumer brands sold in SpaceNK, Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty, and will also be able to access Amyris' brands via their direct-to-consumer brand websites in the coming months. Amyris plans to expand its offering in the UK and Europe with additional brands and retail store presence during 2023.

"Amyris consumer brands are delivering some of the best performance in health and beauty and are accelerating on the back of significant consumer demand across the critical global markets for clean, sustainable health and beauty products at an accessible price," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are executing very well, and our revenue has continued to grow sequentially. Consumers are doubling down on clean beauty. Along with some of the strongest growth across the beauty industry for our ingredients and consumer business, we are making great progress on lowering our costs with "Fit to Win," designed to deliver operational excellence. We are pleased with the closing of our short-term financing that we announced this morning and are set for an excellent finish to 2022."

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com .

