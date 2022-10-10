Sharecare reveals valuable findings from survey about impact of anxiety and depression on chronic condition management

Digital health company to launch Mind Your Health content capsules to support mindfulness and mental well-being, improve outcomes for people managing chronic illness

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced findings from its survey of nearly 3,000 patients and more than 200 physicians1 in the U.S., revealing that depression and anxiety are pervasive and potentially underdiagnosed in America; and the resulting lack of treatment interferes with the management of a chronic illness or condition. Based on these findings, the company will introduce Mind Your Health content capsules in January 2023 to support mindfulness and mental well-being in chronic condition sufferers.

"The responses to our survey indicate that, compared to those who exhibit symptoms indicative of anxiety or depression, many fewer people have received a mental health diagnosis, which can detract from how they manage their emotional and physical health – and those numbers more than double in patients already dealing with a chronic illness," said Jud Brewer, MD, PhD, chief medical officer at Sharecare and author of New York Times bestseller Unwinding Anxiety. "This adds to the growing body of evidence demonstrating not only the need to treat the whole person but also that mindfulness and anxiety-reducing tactics are critical components of chronic condition management."

FINDINGS: Sharecare's Mind Your Health Survey, 20222

Depression and anxiety are pervasive and potentially underdiagnosed in the U.S.

The situation is even worse for people who also suffer from physical chronic disease, such as diabetes, migraines, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions

Physicians agree that anxiety and depression can interfere with chronic disease management

Physicians agree that mindfulness helps patients manage chronic conditions

With deep expertise and robust capabilities in data and analytics, clinically validated disease management programs, and award-winning content, Sharecare is uniquely positioned to act on these findings. Through its new Mind Your Health content capsules, Sharecare will provide people with direct access to educational videos of condition-specific, patient-friendly conversations about mindfulness between Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a board-certified family medicine physician, and Dr. Brewer, as well as complementary evidence-based articles and guided meditation videos. The exclusive content and tools produced for Mind Your Health will be prominently featured within Sharecare's condition education centers to ensure that those suffering from chronic illness also are empowered to address their unique mental health needs.

"Sharecare is leading the charge to drive awareness and provide tools to support patients' mental well-being as they manage a chronic condition," said Laura Klein, EVP and general manager of life sciences at Sharecare. "We are excited to apply the learnings from our research to create a best-in-class experience for patients and marketers who recognize the collective importance of treating both emotional and physical health to improve health outcomes."

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

