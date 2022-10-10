LCMC Health and Tulane University Announce Partnership

Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, and Tulane Lakeside Hospital to join LCMC Health

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCMC Health and Tulane University today announced intentions to partner to expand access to comprehensive and specialty care across Southeast Louisiana, enhance the region's capabilities as a destination for medical innovation and training, and provide community investments and benefits.

Upon approval of the proposed partnership, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will be acquired from HCA Healthcare and will join LCMC Health. Both LCMC Health and Tulane University value our providers and employees and are committed to retaining our staff across both organizations. All employees at the three hospitals – Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital, and Lakeview Regional Medical Center – will continue to have jobs under this exciting partnership. Additionally, this partnership will bring LCMC Health and Tulane University employees new and expanded opportunities for growth and advancement.

The partnership builds on the nonprofit organizations' long history of collaborating to improve the health of patients and communities in New Orleans and across Louisiana. Together, Tulane University and LCMC Health will advance academic medicine to enhance the care provided to patients; increase investment in groundbreaking research, innovative technology, and lifesaving treatments; expand opportunities to train the next generation of physicians, nurses, and scientists; and accelerate the journey to make Louisiana a destination for healthcare.

"LCMC Health and Tulane University have shared values and a vision to partner to bring the best of community healthcare and academic medicine to all those we serve," said LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn. "With this transformational partnership, we can build on our strong history of collaboration with our academic partners, Tulane University and Louisiana State University, to do more for our patients, communities, and region together than would be possible as separate organizations. By joining forces, we will increase access to comprehensive and specialty care across our region, ensuring all our patients and communities receive extraordinary care, right here at home."

"Together with LCMC Health, we can combine our strengths to expand world-class academic medicine in the greater New Orleans area," said Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts. "Academic medical centers provide the most complex and high-quality care and are the birthplace of new treatments and technologies. This partnership will help drive clinical, educational, and economic innovation and growth that improves the quality of life across our entire region."

Enhancing Patient Care

In the proposed partnership, over the next 12-24 months, the majority of services provided at Tulane Medical Center will shift to nearby East Jefferson General Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans, creating more opportunities for comprehensive, integrated care at facilities that can support new growth and provide an enhanced patient experience.

This shift will increase access to comprehensive care in downtown New Orleans and create expanded hubs for specialty care, innovation, and academic medicine in both Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. As transition planning advances, both organizations are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for patients, all of whom will continue to receive the high-quality care they need and deserve.

As part of the partnership, LCMC Health has committed to an initial capital investment of $220 million in the operations of East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, and Tulane Lakeside Hospital. These funds will be used to maintain the standards of care and patient experience, invest in new equipment and facilities as well as ensure these facilities attract the best and brightest medical providers.

Investing in Innovation, Research, and Revitalization

This partnership will also allow Tulane University to build on a one-time impact of $1 billion on the Louisiana state economy and includes a revitalization of the Charity Hospital building and the re-purposing of the Tulane Medical Center building. This thriving center of cutting-edge research and innovation will feature a new nursing program, clinical research programs, educational space for students, graduate programs in public health, social work, professional advancement, and medicine, along with a new space dedicated to research. Through these initiatives, Tulane University will add an estimated 2,300 jobs across New Orleans and Louisiana.

Together, LCMC Health and Tulane University will build on their ongoing commitment to meaningful community partnership, including work with the Louisiana Department of Health's Family Connects/maternal healthcare initiative, Children's Hospital New Orleans' ThriveKids program, and Tulane University's Louisiana Community Engagement Alliance (LA-CEAL).

LCMC Health and Tulane University filed the intent to transition into this combined structure with the Louisiana Department of Justice. A review by the Louisiana Department of Justice and a public comment period will take place during the next 90 days. LCMC Health and Tulane University anticipate the agreement will be finalized late this year or early next year, pending regulatory and governance approvals with transition planning and activities to follow.

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Children's Hospital New Orleans, East Jefferson General Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

About Tulane University

Founded in 1834, Tulane University is one of the country's most highly ranked and sought-after universities. It is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, a select group of the 63 leading research universities in the United States and Canada with "preeminent programs of graduate and professional education and scholarly research." Tulane also is ranked by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as a university with "very high research activity." Of more than 4,300 higher educational institutions rated by the foundation, Tulane remains in a prestigious category that includes only two percent of universities nationwide.

