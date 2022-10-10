Innovative Losano Launches with Line of Sustainable Luxury Lifestyle Essentials

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Losano, the latest in sustainable luxury lifestyle apparel, is pleased to announce the launch of their inaugural collection of iconic wardrobe essentials made for a conscious consumer. Created in, and inspired by, the diverse metropolis of Los Angeles, Losano unveils a collection of meaningful luxury lifestyle essentials responsibly made to put people and planet before all else.

Available direct-to-consumer, the 40-piece debut collection is priced from $99-$159 and available in sizes XS-XL, with select items available up to 2XL. With sustainability at the forefront of Losano, each meaningfully made garment enhances the everyday by creating beautiful, high-quality, and responsibly created products that are good for you and good for our planet. Using recycled and eco-friendly materials throughout the collection, Losano's stylish yet high-performance garments include sports bras, hoodies, tanks, leggings, bike shorts, knit sets and more. Blue Sign certified, Losano's EcoBrush and EcoBliss fabrics utilize Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) recycled water bottles which reduces carbon dioxide emissions. Meanwhile, the Recharge fabric incorporates Modal fibers extracted from naturally grown beech wood, renowned for its remarkable softness.

"Here at Losano, we strive to create and produce responsibly made, meaningful products that puts people and planet before all else. We believe that sustainability is a community endeavor and there's a part to be played by everyone. Losano puts heart first with a heavy dose of generous spirit."- Stacia Graffia, Founder.

Every aspect of the collection, from design to transportation, is carefully thought through to be more mindful of the planet. Losano is manufactured locally in Los Angeles to reduce the environmental impacts of shipping as well as safeguard conditions and fair pay for all garment makers. All packaging is made from 100% post-consumer waste and recycled materials. For more information, please visit www.Losano.com.

About Losano:

At Losano, we seek to enhance everyday by creating beautiful, highest-quality, and sustainable products that are good for you and are good for our planet. We are woman founded, we are creators, we are a team, and we are family. Manufacturing in LA is just the beginning. We've thought through every aspect of our process to your door to be more mindful of our impact on the planet. Sustainable luxury lifestyle essentials.

Losano (PRNewswire)

