Concentric AB appoints Jennifer Todd-Wilson as Vice President Human Resources & Sustainability

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has appointed Jennifer Todd-Wilson as Vice President Human Resources & Sustainability, effective January 1, 2023.

Jennifer holds a Diploma of Business from the Toyota Training Institute as well as a Bachelor of Commerce in Industrial Relations from University of Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.

Martin Kunz, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented, "We are extremely pleased that Jennifer will join Concentric as she brings a wealth of international senior leadership experience in human resources, sustainability and business management. With a proven track record of implementing creative HR programs and sustainability initiatives across global engineered products and manufacturing organisations, Jennifer will be a key member of the Group Senior Leadership Team. She will be pivotal in developing further the Group's HR practices and talent management program and driving forward Concentric's sustainability strategy".

Deborah Clayton will leave the Company to pursue opportunities outside of the Concentric Group and we thank her for her contribution to the business.

