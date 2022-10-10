The Andersons, Inc. Enters Agreement to Buy Mote Farm Service, Inc.

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces it has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of Mote Farm Service, Inc. The purchase is expected to close later this month.

"We are excited to expand our retail farm center network," said Joe McNeely, President of The Andersons Nutrient and Industrial. "The purchase supports our strategy to be the Midwest's premier provider of plant nutrients and agronomy services. We are looking forward to this opportunity to provide enhanced grower-focused solutions to eastern Indiana and western Ohio."

The purchase will include Mote's Union City, Indiana, and Harrisville, Indiana, locations.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons plant nutrient business formulates, stores, and distributes nutrients, specialty and industrial inputs, and corncob-based products. It serves the agriculture industry with NPK and a specialty product portfolio of PureGrade® liquid fertilizers, MicroSolutions® micronutrients, select nutrients, enhanced efficiency products, and soil amendments. For more information on The Andersons primary nutrient and specialty ag products, visit www.andersonsplantnutrient.com.

