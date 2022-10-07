Tanger Outlets Announces First Ulta Beauty Store Opening in Rehoboth Beach

Tanger Outlets continues diversifying portfolio with new growth in beauty category

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale, open-air outlet centers, today announced the opening of Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, at the Rehoboth Beach, Del. center. The 10,000-square-foot destination, which officially opened yesterday, is the first Ulta Beauty store within Tanger's portfolio, underscoring the company's ongoing strategy to expand its lineup of brands into new categories to meet consumers' unique needs.

"We are thrilled to add Ulta Beauty to our portfolio as we continue to diversify the assortment of brands offered in Tanger centers," said Justin Stein, Executive Vice President of Leasing at Tanger. "Beauty and personal care is currently one of the fastest growing and in-demand consumer categories and the debut of a beloved retailer like Ulta Beauty will be accretive to the center and serve as a high potential growth brand across Tanger's portfolio."

Ulta Beauty, which held a soft opening in Rehoboth Beach on September 30, saw a line outside its doors prior to its official launch, further cementing the strong guest response to the beauty category within the Tanger portfolio. The addition of Ulta Beauty to Rehoboth Beach is the latest proof point in the diversification of the company's brand portfolio, following the introduction of new home décor, furniture, outdoor recreation, swimwear and shapewear brands last month. This continued evolution highlights Tanger's multi-year journey to transform its centers and enhance the shopping experience through a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and growth.

