CareVet deploys CareVet Rescue, a volunteer-based disaster relief mobile veterinary unit to aid in Hurricane Ian relief efforts

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, CareVet deployed CareVet Rescue, an emergency, volunteer-based response providing veterinary care to local communities in the aftermath of a major disaster.

CareVet Rescue's fully equipped mobile veterinary unit entered the Fort Myers, Florida, community to provide relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. (PRNewswire)

Last week, CareVet's fully equipped veterinary mobile unit staffed by four CareVet Team Members traveled 1,700 miles from Connecticut to Fort Myers, Florida. The team arrived in Fort Myers faster than FEMA and Florida Fish & Wildlife. They sprang into action, donating more than 1,000 pounds of dry pet food and 200 cases of wet food to those in need and the Red Cross. They set up base in the Fort Myers area and were equipped to provide pet care services and vital first aid to those affected free of charge. Microchip scanners were available to assist in lost pet searches, a common consequence of natural disasters.

Fort Myers, a barrier island on the southwestern coast of Florida, sustained extensive damage when Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, September 28. Upon arriving in the area, CareVet Rescue volunteers were met with flooded roads and destroyed buildings. After navigating into the area, the CareVet Rescue team visited many veterinary clinics in the area to assess the damage and were on standby to assist them as needed.

Partnerships with local animal hospitals and shelters, industry suppliers and manufacturing partners helped provide additional goods and services to further aid in support. Hill's Pet Nutrition, Patterson Veterinary Supply, Zoetis Animal Health, Royal Canin, Merck, Datamars Pet ID and Virox Technologies donated to the cause by shipping supplies overnight to the site.

More than 120 Veterinarians, Veterinary Technicians and other CareVet Team Members across the network volunteered to aid in the relief efforts. CareVet supports its volunteers by paying for travel, lodging and the Team Member's regular pay rate while on the CareVet Rescue Team.

"After the devastation that the Fort Myers community experienced last week, this was the least we could do," says Russ Camilleri, a CareVet Rescue volunteer Team Member. "CareVet's mission is centered around helping pets and people. We got to do just a little of that in the Fort Myers community this week and hope that we made this week easier for those impacted."

About CareVet: CareVet is a leading operator of independent veterinary hospitals operating in 35+ states with more than 2,500 Team Members. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Kent Thornberry, a DVM who built and grew two of his own veterinary hospitals before selling them to two separate veterinary practice management groups and Greg Siwak, a highly regarded entrepreneur. Together, they felt there was a better operating model for hospitals anchored in a deep commitment and investment in the teams that serve their clients and pets. CareVet is privately held and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and can be visited at CareVetHealth.com and followed on LinkedIn at @CareVet-Health and Facebook at @CareVetHealth.

