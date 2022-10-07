Aeromexico Reports September 2022 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported September 2022 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 808 thousand passengers in September, a 33.6% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 27.8%, while domestic passengers increased by 36.0%.

Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 30.0% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 29.0% compared to September 2021 . Domestic capacity increased by 31.6% year-on-year.

Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 39.3% year-on-year. International demand increased by 43.7% compared to September 2021 . Domestic demand increased 32.3% versus September 2021 .

Aeromexico's September load factor was 82.1%, a 4.6 p.p. increase compared to September 2021 . International load factor increased by 7.3 p.p. and Domestic load factor increased by 0.4 p.p.

In September 2022 , Aeromexico resumed operations to Morelia (MLM) offering 14 weekly frequencies from Mexico City International Airport (MEX). In addition, the route from Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU) to Veracruz (VER) was launched with 11 weekly frequencies.



RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)









Domestic 1,199 906 32.3 %

10,195 8,442 20.8 % International 2,043 1,422 43.7 %

18,042 9,549 88.9 % Total 3,243 2,329 39.3 %

ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)









Domestic 1,544 1,173 31.6 %

12,727 10,453 21.8 % International 2,408 1,867 29.0 %

22,093 14,087 56.8 % Total 3,952 3,039 30.0 %

Load Factor (itinerary, %) p.p.





p.p. Domestic 77.7 77.3 0.4

80.1 80.8 -0.7 International 84.9 77.6 7.3

82.2 71.1 11.1 Total 82.1 77.5 4.6

Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)







Domestic 1,306 960 36.0 %

10,907 8,838 23.4 % International 502 393 27.8 %

4,680 2,844 64.5 % Total 1,808 1,353 33.6 %

15,587 11,682 33.4 %

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

