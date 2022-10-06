World Trade Center Miami Announces the dates of the 2023 Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference

The annual event supports two-way trade and helps small-to-medium sized companies import and export to new markets around the world; will reconvene on September 18th-20th, 2023

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the World Trade Center Miami, the Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference closes this year's event with a record-breaking attendance of approximately 4,700 buyers, suppliers, and industry experts spanning 112 countries.

2022 Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference Opening Ceremony (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled that many exhibitors have already booked their space for 2023" Ivan Barrios , WTC Miami CEO.

"We are delighted with the overwhelming success of this year's show and thrilled that many exhibitors have already booked their exhibitor space for 2023," said Ivan Barrios, World Trade Center Miami CEO. "The show is an important convenor for thousands of food and beverage professionals who accomplish a year's worth of comparative and highly differentiated sourcing across hundreds of high-quality producers ranging from global brands to regional specialty products and artisanal offerings from around the globe," continued Barrios.

The show included participants from Food and Beverage Exhibitors: Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Food/Meal Replacement, Fresh Fruit and Vegetables, Natural/Organic Food, Bakery products/ Desserts, Confectionary and Candy, Condiments, Healthy Lifestyle Food and Products and Herbs/Spices and Flavorings Alcoholic. The non-food exhibitors included Grocery Products General Merchandise, Pet/Animal Food, Products/ Technology products and Services, Distribution, Food and Beverage Equipment, Packaging/ Product Processing and Quality Control, Warehousing and Logistics and Wellness and Health.

Next year's Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference will take place at the iconic Miami Beach Convention Center on September 18-20th, 2023. For more information, please contact: rberrios@@wtcm.com or follow:

About WTC Miami: The World Trade Center Miami (WTCM), founded in 1971, is a non-profit organization and member of the preeminent global trade organization the World Trade Centers Association. For more than 50 years, the WTCM has facilitated international commerce in Miami-Dade County. Through trade shows, missions, special events, educational programs and other forms of assistance, the WTCM has played a leading role in spurring Miami's emergence as a leading center of global trade, generating international sales to stimulate the economy and contribute to the formation of new jobs.

