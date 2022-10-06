Updated PLI Treatise Provides a Comprehensive Reference and Practical Guidance on Exempt and Hybrid Securities Offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private placements and other exempt offerings have overtaken registered offerings as a primary means of raising capital in the United States. The Fourth Edition of Exempt and Hybrid Securities Offerings, published by PLI Press, provides both a comprehensive overview of these offerings and a practical handbook, including guides and forms.

PLI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Practising Law Institute) (PRNewswire)

Now in its fourth edition, the updated treatise highlights the numerous changes in the capital markets over recent years, says Anna T. Pinedo, partner in Mayer Brown's New York office and co-leader of the firm's Global Capital Markets practice, who co-authored the book with James R. Tanenbaum. "The changes we predicted in prior editions have come to pass, in a more dramatic way than we even anticipated," she notes. "We thought it was a good time to update the book and also, most importantly, to explain the changes to the exempt offering framework that resulted from the 2020 amendments to the exempt offering framework, among other changes."

For lawyers and businesspeople seeking to undertake capital raising transactions, the book provides a plain English, user-friendly explanation of key concepts relating to exempt securities offerings and public offerings having certain characteristics usually associated with private offerings, as well as a discussion of legal issues, documentation, and market trends for the most important types of securities offerings. Featuring checklists, transactional timelines, SEC guidance, and a wealth of labor-saving sample documents, the treatise is a useful reference for anyone seeking to undertake these capital raising transactions.

The book's practical approach is intentional and distinguishes it from other resources, Pinedo adds: "It's the book I always wanted as an associate and never had — and that's why I wrote it. It provides a historical perspective on these offerings and the rules associated with them, along with guidance on how to do any of these transactions from start to finish, including the necessary forms."

About the Authors

Anna T. Pinedo is a partner in Mayer Brown's New York office and co-leader of the Global Capital Markets practice. She concentrates her practice on securities and derivatives. Anna represents issuers, investment banks/financial intermediaries and investors in financing transactions, including public offerings and private placements of equity and debt securities, as well as structured notes and other hybrid and structured products.

James R. Tanenbaum practiced as a securities lawyer for over 40 years at leading New York law firms before starting an advisory firm. He concentrated his practice on corporate finance and the structuring of complex domestic and international capital markets transactions. Jim, who was ranked as a senior statesman in capital markets by various rankings directories, developed some of the most widely used hybrid techniques for the placement and distribution of securities, including the PIPE transaction.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community. Please visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Practising Law Institute