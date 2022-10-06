A strategic partnership combines Cennox's global solutions-implementation muscle with EVPassport's 'connected infrastructure', EV charging technology.

VENICE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVPassport, Inc. and Cennox, announced today the launch of a strategic partnership that will significantly enhance EVPassport's market reach while serving Cennox's overall commitment to implement and respond to the growth in electrical car charging demand.

As the US ramps up the installation, support and expansion of electric car charging networks, the partnerships between Cennox and EVPassport joins two powerhouses in this field. EVPassport's innovative hardware, exclusive cloud-based software and connected infrastructure technology, together with the technical deployment from Cennox's nationwide infrastructure, field technicians, and local help desk, will deliver a momentous increase in the deployment of a charging network spanning the United States.

"We are excited about the remarkable synergy of this venture. EVPassport and Cennox share a tech-first, entrepreneurial and forward-thinking mentality," commented EVPassport Co-founder and President Hooman Shahidi. "We are building for the future and believe that this strategic partnership will be key to remaining agile and supporting our ongoing growth and business objectives."

Nick Cockett, Group Chief Operating Officer, Cennox, commented "The incredible pace of change in the electric vehicle industry has been matched by the need for the technology and infrastructure to support it. As a nationwide technology installation and maintenance company, Cennox is well placed to support the industry, plugging consumers into a greener future. Our partnership with EV Passport is the perfect union of technology, deployment, and ongoing support."

Cennox, provides integrated technology and infrastructure solutions. EVPassport, headquartered in Venice, CA, disrupted the EV charging market with the first truly interoperable, API driven cloud software, and equally innovative hardware. The brand's exclusive "scan and charge" QR code technology is the simplest and fastest way for EV drivers to charge. Unlike other EV chargers, there are no fobs, apps or cards required. It's also compatible with all electric vehicle makes and models.

ABOUT CENNOX

Cennox is a solutions provider headquartered in Alpharetta GA. Since its inception in 2006, the Cennox business has evolved to meet the unique demands of the dynamic and maturing customer technology interfacing market. More information about the products and services it offers can be found at the company website: www.cennox.com, ev.sales@cennox.com. Follow Cennox on LinkedIn.

ABOUT EVPASSPORT

EVPassport is the technological evolution of EV charging software and hardware for forward-thinking companies around the world who place high value on the satisfaction of their customers. Their APl-driven, cloud-based software provides endless integration possibilities. Businesses rely on EVPassport's custom branded hardware to provide drivers with the easiest charging experience possible, requiring no apps, fobs or cards, just a simple QR code scan. And EVPassport's lowest cost of entry and lucrative revenue share model delivers the fastest ROI in the market. EVPassport recently acquired 100% carbon neutral status and was selected as a "World Changing Idea for 2022" by Fast Company.

For more information, visit www.EVPassport.com, and follow EVPassport on Twitter, lnstagram and Linkedln.

