Standard AI Brings Powerful E-Commerce-Level Insights to Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail operations as we know them are about to be forever changed. Standard AI, the world leader in retail AI, today introduced powerful new additions to its core autonomous checkout platform that offer retailers and convenience stores the ability to understand and transform shopper behavior and in-store operations from a brand new lens. Sold collectively as Vision OS^ , the platform has been enhanced by the addition of two powerful new tools—Mission Control and Insights—that transform the in-store experience.

Today's announcement represents the next stage in the evolution of autonomous retail and the digitization of physical stores. With eCommerce-level insights and capabilities now available, Vision OS^ gives retailers the ability to truly understand store operations and how customers shop. These tools help increase productivity and drive new revenue opportunities at a time when retailers are inhibited by labor and inflation challenges.

Vision OS^ provides deep insights into retail operations and helps answer fundamental questions, that might include:

Where do people typically go in a store, and how do they interact with the products?

Where do people dwell? What items do they choose between?

Which items are out of stock, and when do they go out of stock?

What items are on the shelves, and where are they located in the store?

With Great Insights Comes Great Power

Over the past five years, Standard Checkout™ has become the industry leader in computer vision for retail. The company has proven that it can retrofit existing stores with a checkout-free experience using only cameras and the cloud. With a slew of stores open now and dozens more on the way, early returns show that shoppers and in-store teams alike love the experience. In general, retailers can see a boost in additional shoppers to their stores that buy more. Happier shoppers also buy more.

Vision OS^ is a natural evolution of the Standard AI platform, demonstrating the power and simplicity of computer vision-powered cameras and the cloud. Having solved for the most difficult application of computer vision in retail—autonomous checkout—the platform now enhances store operations and delivers strategic insights.

"Retailers are 'looking up' and seeing the potential of their ceilings—the most underutilized real estate in today's stores," said Jordan Fisher, co-Founder and CEO, Standard AI. "When you empower brick-and-mortar retailers with e-commerce insights and analytics, you can understand shopper behavior and in-store operations in a brand new way. And with great insights come new opportunities to improve the shopper experience, support in-store teams, and drive new revenue opportunities."

Vision OS^ is composed of three components—all in one:

Insights: unlock a new frontier of intelligence about store operations. It was developed to provide unprecedented views into shopper behavior and operational performance, revealing insights and revenue opportunities never before possible. Click here for a video.

About Standard AI

Standard AI has transformed retail as we know it. With the first checkout-free solution that works in any existing store, the Standard platform allows customers to walk in, take what they need, and walk out - without waiting in line or stopping to scan or pay. The company's machine vision and AI-powered solution is the only one that can be quickly and easily installed in retailers' existing stores, representing a giant leap forward for retail tech and enabling retailers to rapidly deliver an amazing new shopping experience to customers. The first and best-funded startup in this space, Standard AI has launched multiple operational stores with customers, and is working with international retailers. Learn more at https://standard.ai/ .

