SELECT MEDICAL PARTNERS WITH UPMC TO EXPAND POST-ACUTE CARE FOOTPRINT IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA WITH NEW INPATIENT REHABILITATION HOSPITAL ON WEST SHORE

SELECT MEDICAL PARTNERS WITH UPMC TO EXPAND POST-ACUTE CARE FOOTPRINT IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA WITH NEW INPATIENT REHABILITATION HOSPITAL ON WEST SHORE

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced it plans to open a third inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Central Pennsylvania to serve the expanding needs of the West Shore region.

The new freestanding hospital, in partnership with UPMC, will feature 35 private rooms and state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment to treat patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, amputation, neurological disorders and orthopedic conditions.

"We have seen an increasingly high demand for inpatient rehabilitative care in the region, particularly on the West Shore," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of hospital operations at Select Medical. "We look forward to expanding our post-acute care services with the new hospital to support the needs of patients and their families as well as our regional acute care partners to ensure the best possible outcomes for those we serve."

The company currently operates two other inpatient rehabilitation hospitals on Central Pennsylvania's East Shore through joint venture partnerships – Helen M. Simpson with UPMC and Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital with Penn State Health.

Targeting a 2023 opening, Select Medical will renovate an existing building located on UPMC's West Shore Campus on Technology Parkway in Mechanicsburg to expedite time to market.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2022, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,920 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contact

Shelly Eckenroth, 717-920-4035 or seckenroth@selectmedical.com

View original content:

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation