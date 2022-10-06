Grand Marshals Nutzy and Nutasha bring "FUNN" to the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

39th Annual Christmas Parade will celebrate "A Very RVA Christmas!"

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No one embodies the spirit of RVA like Nutzy and Nutasha of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. They will serve as Grand Marshals for the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. The Christmas Parade will kick off in front of the Science Museum of Virginia at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 3rd.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy) (PRNewswire)

The Flying Squirrels mascots are following in the footsteps of their President and CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell who was Grand Marshal in 2011. "We love Richmond, and we have from year one! We also love participating in the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade!" said Parney. "We are deeply honored to be Grand Marshals for this year's 'A Very RVA Christmas' and look forward to creating cheer, joy and memories along the awesome parade route."

Parade Director Beth Karrer said this RVA duo are the perfect pair for this year's theme. "We wanted to honor the rich history of Christmas in RVA, including 39 years of the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade!" she said.

One of RVA's favorite Christmas traditions, Legendary Santa, will be in the parade! This year's lineup will also feature colorful balloons, marching bands, dance squads, and much much more!

This season, the Flying Squirrels advanced to the Eastern League playoffs for the first time since 2014! More information about the team including schedules, stats, and tickets can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com .

The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is open to the public and free for all spectators. For event registration and further information, please visit www.richmondparade.org .

About the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Richmond Parade, Inc. is a non-profit organization that hosts the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. This is the 13th year that the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has sponsored the parade. The beloved Christmas Parade showcases regional talent, including high school and college marching bands, high-stepping equestrian units, dance troupes, themed floats, super-sized helium balloons, Legendary Santa and tons of fun!

Tune in to the Christmas Parade exclusively on WTVR-CBS Channel 6 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 or watch the rebroadcast on Christmas Day. For additional information, visit www.richmondparade.org or call (917) 279-8839.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $50 million in 2021 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Photos of Grand Marshal and Christmas Parade can be found at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzV1s2 . Please credit Caroline Martin Photography when using photos.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dominion Energy