Prenosis Announces New Board Members

Precision medicine company adds a suite of new board members and advisors to guide the company in accelerating the growth of its precision medicine solutions for acute care

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenosis, Inc., a precision medicine company, today announced four new members to its Board of Directors and nine members to its Clinical & Scientific Board. The academic and industry leaders will provide guidance to the company's executive team. The new board members include leading experts in business development, corporate development and M&A, commercialization of health IT, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic products, and venture capital investments. The new scientific board members include preeminent experts in endotyping, immunology, pharmaceutical development, biomarkers, infectious diseases, artificial intelligence for acute care, and new machine learning methods for precision medicine.

Prenosis is leveraging machine learning algorithms trained on deep biological data and comprehensive clinical data to create precise and comprehensive maps of acute disease. Using these maps, Prenosis develops and markets valuable navigational tools to improve patient care by illuminating the optimal treatment pathway for each patient based on their personal biological signature.

"We are thrilled and humbled to welcome such a talented and diverse group of medical and healthcare business experts," said Bobby Reddy, Jr., CEO and Co-Founder, Prenosis, Inc. "We have assembled a dream team of leading medical and analytics researchers, healthcare business leaders, commercial specialists and investors who understand how to bring solutions to physicians and patients. With the collective guidance of our new board members and advisors, I am confident that Prenosis will be positioned to accelerate solutions for acute care and fulfill our promise of improving health outcomes for everyone through better data."

Current Members of the Board of Directors who will continue in their roles include:

Bobby Reddy, Jr. , Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder

Jim Zhao , Director of R&D, Foxconn Interconnect Technologies

Incoming members of the new Board of Directors include:

Edward Ogunro , Ph.D., former Chief Scientific Officer, Hospira

Julia Monfrini Peev , Founder and Managing Partner, PACE Healthcare Capital, > $1B deployed in healthcare PE/VC

Mark Wagner , CEO of four successful Medtech/Diagnostic companies

Sean Murphy , former Head of Business and Corporate Development, Abbott

Board Observer: Maria Siambekos , healthcare tech executive with 25+ years' experience and two successful exits; current CEO of ArborMetrix

The members joining the Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board are:

Rashid Bashir , Ph.D., Dean of The Grainger College of Engineering, Grainger Distinguished Chair in Engineering and Professor of Bioengineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Kevin Klauer , DO, EJD, FACEP, FACOEP, CEO, American Osteopathic Association and former CMO of TeamHealth

Gary Kurtzman , MD, Board Member, Crescendo, Prognos, Moxee, Zipnosis

Suzanne A. Lebold , Ph.D., Former VP of Business Development and Acquisitions, AbbVie

Nathan Shapiro , MD, MPH, Vice Chairman of Emergency Medicine Research, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Professor of Emergency Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Matthew Sims , MD, Ph.D., Director of Infectious Diseases Research, Beaumont Health

Philip Verhoef , MD, Ph.D., FAAP, FACP, ATSF, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Hawaii-Manoa

Sihai Dave Zhao , Ph.D., Associate Professor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Ruoqing Zhu, Ph.D., Associate Professor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Prenosis is pioneering a revolution in managing acute diseases that have previously eluded conventional methods, starting with sepsis. Sepsis occurs when the immune system reacts abnormally to an infection, setting off a chain of events that leads to organ failure and potentially death. Sepsis is currently one of the leading causes of mortality in U.S. hospitals, with the WHO estimating that it causes 1 in 5 deaths worldwide[1].

Prenosis has spent nearly a decade building fit-for-purpose biological and clinical datasets to better understand sepsis and other acute care conditions.

Using this information, Prenosis has developed patient maps and valuable navigational tools to empower physicians to administer optimal treatment to patients faster. Prenosis' first such tool, the Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM, is a Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaMD) digital diagnostic designed to aid in the risk assessment for progression to sepsis of patients admitted to the emergency department or hospital. Prenosis is currently seeking to obtain FDA clearance for the tool. The test runs on Prenosis's ImmunixTM software platform, which interfaces with hospital Electronic Medical Records that hosts multiple products to improve patient care.

The addition of new board members builds on a recent string of strategic partnerships and accolades for Chicago-based Prenosis, including the announcement of PACE Healthcare Capital's recent investment bringing Prenosis' total funding to $20 million, being selected as part of the MedTech Innovator 2021 Showcase, being named the #2 Medtech Startup of 2021 by MDDI, and being asked to present its research at scientific and industry meetings, including the 2022 annual meetings for the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the American Thoracic Society, and TEDx.

About Prenosis

Prenosis is a health tech innovator devoted to ushering in a new era of precision diagnostics in acute care using artificial intelligence. Its ImmunixTM precision diagnostics platform leverages machine learning algorithms trained on deep biological data and broad clinical data designed to capture and illuminate the complex health states of patients more holistically. Its proprietary NOSISTM dataset is one of the largest and fastest-growing hybrid biomarker-clinical datasets for sepsis care. The Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM diagnostic on the ImmunixTM platform has the potential to save thousands of lives and billions of dollars in healthcare spending annually. The Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM is not yet approved for commercial use in the United States.

[1] https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/09/who-says-sepsis-causes-20-global-deaths

