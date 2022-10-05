LP Building Solutions Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions ("LP") (NYSE: LPX) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 1, 2022.

The company will discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, during a conference call held at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on November 1, 2022. LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Haughie will host the call.

To join, register here to receive the toll-free number and your personal access pin. The live webcast and accompanying presentation will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section of LP's Investor Relations website.

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

