IGT Presents Future-Forward Solutions at the World Lottery Summit 2022

Company introduces OMNIA™, the lottery industry's first omnichannel solution

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will present its impressive portfolio of growth-driving solutions at the World Lottery Summit ("WLS") 2022, Oct. 16-20, in Vancouver, British Columbia. In booth 543, IGT will demonstrate its Future Forward, Results Driven approach with a full suite of digital tools, exciting new games, and innovative solutions that propel lottery sales and engage the next generation of players.

"IGT has demonstrated extraordinary growth in our lottery operations over the last few years. We've made significant investments in research and development, especially in our systems hardware and software, printing, and our iLottery segment, and we are excited to share these solutions with our great customers at WLS," said Vince Sadusky, IGT CEO. "The lottery industry has evolved tremendously since our last in-person tradeshow in 2019. Our exciting new solutions that represent the modernization of lottery will be on display at WLS, along with some of the industry's most popular licensed products. These solutions are supported by the industry's best talent as we continue to propel our industry leadership."

"WLS will be a celebratory event as it marks IGT's first opportunity to attend an in-person lottery tradeshow in three years, and we anticipate much excitement in our booth as we reconvene with our global customers," said Fabio Cairoli, IGT CEO Global Lottery. "As the category captain, IGT leverages our decades of experience and unrivaled products to help our customers deliver the future of lottery. One of the innovations that we are most excited to introduce at WLS is OMNIA, the industry's first truly omnichannel solution."

Making its global debut, IGT's OMNIA™ is a comprehensive and modular solution that gives lotteries the means to digitalize the retail experience, whether a lottery sells iLottery games or not. OMNIA is the integration of IGT's retail lottery core central system and IGT's iLottery solution. It bridges the two to offer lottery operators the functionality they need to run their business now and into the future.

WLS attendees who explore IGT's booth can experience advanced solutions that encompass a variety of customer profiles:

Retail Lottery: From self-service to clerk-operated terminals and those that connect the two such as the Retailer Vue™, IGT will showcase its high-performing point-of-sale hardware designed to engage lottery players in any retail environment. Additionally, IGT's flexible core system and its data-driven suite of back office tools will be highlighted in the booth.

iLottery: Powering over 20 global digital lottery operations, IGT's award-winning iLottery offering includes flexible products and an engaging eInstants portfolio backed by dedicated iLottery expert services. IGT's compelling iLottery content, including omnichannel and licensed brands, will be available for visitors to play on a giant touchscreen. IGT will also feature its end-to-end iLottery platform, powerful analytics tools and a user-friendly player portal.

Instant Ticket Services: Exciting instant ticket innovations on display will include Infinity Instants™, offering an infinite number of possibilities for scratch ticket design, and GLEAM™ technology that adds brilliant holographic, foil or metallic inks to gain attention at the point of sale. Also highlighted will be IGT's Winner's Choice™ turnkey, second-chance promotional program and player-favorite licensed brands.

Additionally, visitors to IGT's booth can learn more about its video lottery content and cabinets, along with its proven IGT PlaySports platform for North American lotteries that offer sports betting.

IGT executives will also participate in several WLS 2022 panel discussions including:

Vince Sadusky , IGT CEO, will deliver remarks as part of IGT's Platinum Contributor presentation on Oct. 17 .

Fabio Cairoli , IGT CEO Global Lottery, will participate in the CEO Platinum Contributor session on Oct. 18 to discuss the most salient industry topics along with leaders from other lottery vendors.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

