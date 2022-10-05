HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GUIDE INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN WASHINGTON

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Guide Insurance Services, Inc. (Guide Insurance Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With offices in Lynden, Colville and Republic, Washington, Guide Insurance Services has been providing commercial and personal insurance solutions to individuals and businesses in the region. Owners Joel Kok & Brett Kok, and the Guide Insurance Services team will join Hub Northwest.

Guide Insurance Services was represented by Marsh Berry for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

