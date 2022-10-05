Athletica Sport Systems Inc. becomes Preferred Rink Equipment Supplier of the USHL

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The United States Hockey League (USHL) is pleased to announce that Athletica Sport Systems Inc. will be the Preferred Rink Equipment Supplier to the league and their member clubs. Athletica, the world leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of dasher board systems, has a long history of supplying innovative infrastructure equipment to competitive Ice Hockey globally.

"We are proud to partner with Athletica who has an outstanding reputation as a rink system provider and someone who is a trusted name in the safety of our sport," said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. "Athletica and their rink systems have always been the very best is so many aspects. We look forward to working with them as a league partner and an organization that has great brand awareness in the hockey world."

With the addition of the USHL, Athletica continues to develop its industry leading position as the Preferred Rink Equipment Supplier to the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL) and USA Hockey.

"The sponsorship of the USHL continues our support of competitive ice hockey as we extend our existing league relationships" said Andrew McRae, CEO of Athletica Sport Systems Inc. "This partnership underpins our industry commitment and "Safety through Innovation" brand promise across all levels of hockey - from community and development, through all professional leagues. We look to continue our collaborations with member USHL Clubs and host Arenas over the next three seasons and well into the future."

Athletica, a leader in arena services is a designer, manufacturer, and installer of dasher board systems for hockey arenas and multi-sport athletic facilities, serving the professional, semi-pro and community end-markets. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, the company also has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Vancouver, British Columbia. Athletica is the Preferred Rink Equipment Supplier to the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL) and USA Hockey.

