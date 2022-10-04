WYNN LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES AWAKENING, AN UNPARALLELED NEW SHOW EXPERIENCE

Debuting November 7, Tickets Are On Sale Now

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas introduces a new era of entertainment when the resort premieres Awakening on Nov. 7, 2022. An unprecedented spectacle, Awakening immerses audiences in a custom-designed 360-degree theater, the Awakening Theater. The show is conceived and created by Bernie Yuman, Baz Halpin and Michael Curry, and narrated by two-time Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins.

"Every so often, the bar for spectacle in Las Vegas is raised," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "State of the art lighting, sound, and stage technology, coupled with intricate storytelling, glamorous costumes, and large-scale puppetry will make Awakening and the Awakening Theater stand out as true innovation in theatrical entertainment and raise that bar for Las Vegas, once again. I am deeply proud of the team that has so carefully crafted this one-of-a-kind experience."

Awakening invites audiences to join the quest of a heroine and her two fellow travelers as they seek to reunite two lost lovers. Infused with modern day myth and magic, the show comes to life through a combination of dramatic choreography, technology, fantastic creatures, and a custom sound system designed to showcase its breathtaking original musical score.

"I've been fortunate to work with many of the greatest artists in the live entertainment space, but with Awakening I had the opportunity to explore completely new territory," said Baz Halpin, Producer and Director of Awakening. "I've always been fascinated with the 360-experience and the intimacy that it creates between the audience and performers. It allows for a level of immersivity that brings the theatrical experience to life. Our theater at Wynn has afforded us the ability to create something unlike anything else in entertainment. Awakening is a Las Vegas spectacle on an epic scale."

The theater features 1,600 seats, each within 75 feet of center stage and equipped with a sound system that envelops audiences through WynnSonic featuring PHBX Technology™ – a technology that creates 3D sound. Elaborate set designs are showcased as the journey unfolds across a 60-foot prismatic stage, made of dichroic glass and custom LED screens. More than 300 costumes, inspired by haute couture, bring the five unique and visceral worlds of Awakening to life.

Harnessing the talent of a renowned creative team, Awakening promises to be an adventure of spectacular proportions.

"Awakening will redefine the Vegas spectacle and will bring technology in entertainment into the 21st Century," said Bernie Yuman, Executive Producer/Producer of Awakening. This is a groundbreaking collaborative effort between Wynn Las Vegas and our creative team in the entertainment capital of the world. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for anyone fortunate enough to see it."

"This show makes it possible for people to escape into a world that pushes the boundaries of entertainment," said Michael Curry, Producer and Character Designer of Awakening. "The puppetry and designs speak to the magnitude of Awakening as every scene takes the unbelievable and makes it real. The transformational stage acts as a character itself, allowing vast changes – from giving viewers the impression that they are submerged underwater to floating in a world in the clouds. These worlds come to life with imaginative characters and creatures unlike anything audiences have seen before."

Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas premieres on Monday, Nov. 7. Tickets are on sale now and available at awakeninglasvegas.com. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

About the Creative Team:

Executive Producer/Producer: Bernie Yuman

Producer and Director: Baz Halpin

Producer and Character Designer: Michael Curry

Illusion Designer: Paul Kieve

Writer: Kelly Sue DeConnick

Composer: Brian Tyler

Set Designer: George Tsypin

Costume Designer: Soyon An

Lighting Designers: Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer

Sound Designer: Peter Hylenski

Supervising Choreographer: Nolan Padilla

and

Narrated by: Anthony Hopkins

About the Producers:

A legend in the production of live entertainment, Bernie Yuman is the Executive Producer/Producer of Awakening. Yuman enjoyed worldwide, exclusive representation of his close friend and global icon Muhammad Ali. He was the driving force responsible for Siegfried & Roy's 25-year, record-breaking Las Vegas engagement. Yuman is proud to be the Executive Producer of the hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET!.

Producer and Director of Awakening, Baz Halpin, is the mastermind behind iconic cultural moments, ranging from Super Bowl halftime shows, spectaculars, and live events to serving as Executive Producer on many well-known live broadcasts. Halpin has produced, directed, and designed concerts for the world's biggest performers including Taylor Swift, P!nk, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Britney Spears, and Tina Turner.

Yuman and Halpin are joined by Producer and Character Designer Michael Curry. One of the most prolific creative forces in live entertainment, Curry is known for his brilliant work on The Lion King on Broadway, and countless other iconic global productions. He is sought out by the world's top entertainment organizations, such as Disney, Universal, and the International Olympic Committee to create large-scale spectacles.

About Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com .

