Volo Internet + Tech Teams with Connectbase to Expand its Digital Ecosystem, Revenue Potential and Partnership Opportunities

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces that Volo Internet + Tech , a provider of reliable, high-speed, affordable internet access to underserved and unserved communities in the Midwest, is now a part of The Connected World platform .

The Connected World is Connectbase's cloud-based SaaS platform for connectivity buyers and sellers. As part of The Connected World digital ecosystem, Volo will better target and support the residential and business customers living and working in largely broadband barren markets. Importantly, Connectbase's location-based insights will inform Volo on which markets have the greatest need. This will in turn help the company develop the insights and business plans necessary to obtain critical financing and address the broadband needs of these communities, more quickly.

"The Connected World platform will serve as a vital window into who needs us most," comments Jason Young, Director of Sales and Marketing at Volo Internet + Tech. "The Connected World will provide the market insights we need to help acquire the finances necessary to build out our broadband infrastructure and partnerships. Critically, it will enable us to home directly in on those that need us most – the underserved and unserved. This is paramount to our mission to bring life-changing broadband services and the opportunities broadband affords to the communities that need it most. We're thrilled to have Connectbase in our corner."

The Connected World brings buyers and sellers together, connecting over 1.4 billion locations across 147 countries today and growing faster than any other connectivity ecosystem in the market. The buyers generate millions of quotes per month, representing over $14 billion in global connectivity spend. The power of being connected has never mattered more, as the digital economy does not work without the underlying right connectivity. Connectbase and its ecosystem partners, like Volo, enable the world to work, learn and live in the digital age.

"The Connected World ecosystem is more than just a network procurement platform," comments Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Our partner network visibility, combined with our ecosystem of buyers and sellers, deep location-based insights and automation, creates an environment to quickly and cost-effectively complete connectivity queries and orders. But it also provides go-to-market business insights to support grant development and crucial financial planning. The Connected World is a game-changing platform that supports a number of critical needs. We're thrilled to welcome Volo and to support their mission."

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

About Volo Internet + Tech

Volo Broadband was founded in 2001 to provide a high-speed, affordable, reliable alternative internet access to the Champaign County region. The locally-based company offers premium broadband Internet access, including an always-on, ultra high-speed connection, and exceptional customer service and ease of use, all at prices lower than the competition.

