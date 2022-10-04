Malwarebytes Named a Leader in G2.com Fall 2022 Reports for Endpoint Protection Suites

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyberprotection, today announced it has been recognized by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website, as a top-ranked provider of Endpoint Protection services.

In addition to being named a Leader in Endpoint Protection Suites across the Overall, Mid-Market and Small-Business categories, Malwarebytes has also received award badges for "Most Implementable," "Best Results," "Easiest to Use," and "Best Usability" in the Overall Reports. In the Mid-Market Reports, Malwarebytes received award badges for "Best Results," "Users Most Likely to Recommend," "Most Implementable," and "Best Relationship."

The results of G2's Fall Awards are based on customer satisfaction scores derived directly from G2 users.

"We are honored that Malwarebytes for Business has been recognized as a leader in Endpoint Protection by our own customers," said Mark Strassman, Chief Product Officer at Malwarebytes. "Our #1 ranking across such a wide-variety of assessments and business segments is a testament to our continued dedication to simplifying and strengthening cybersecurity management so that everyone–security professionals and employees alike–can focus on other important aspects of their work."

For inclusion in the G2 report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews. Examples of Malwarebytes user reviews include:

The ease of deployment throughout the organization , whether it's on-prem or not, Malwarebytes makes it simple to deploy. Additionally, the user interface has minimal impact on the end-user, so it's win-win." , whether it's on-prem or not, Malwarebytes makes it simple to deploy. Additionally, the user interface has minimal impact on the end-user, so it's win-win."

Ease of use and the ability to scale for the future . It is the best way to keep my small team secure without the overhead. It is one of the easiest pieces of software (for antivirus) that I have used thus far." . It is the best way to keep my small team secure without the overhead. It is one of the easiest pieces of software (for antivirus) that I have used thus far."

Having a team of people available to answer my questions either via online real-time chat and/or phone really made us comfortable in knowing that should we have any issues that the team at Malwarebytes would be responsive and timely in that response." either via online real-time chat and/or phone really made us comfortable in knowing that should we have any issues that the team at Malwarebytes would be responsive and timely in that response."

Malwarebytes continues to have the edge you need . The improvement of features on the web portal has continually surprised me. They do a great job of educating end-users on new features, extra protection, and providing a training portal for all of that." . The improvement of features on the web portal has continually surprised me. They do a great job of educating end-users on new features, extra protection, and providing a training portal for all of that."

EDR is the best and having the ability to isolate an infected endpoint with the click of a button is priceless. The way it maps out how the infection occurred and which files or processes executed the infection is brilliant."

Read more Malwarebytes reviews on G2 Crowd here , and learn about why customers love using Malwarebytes here .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually—including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyber protection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. These capabilities have been lauded by independent third parties including, among others, MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AV-TEST (consumer and business), G2 Crowd and CNET. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

