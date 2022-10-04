IFS appoints John Walsh as non-executive Board director

Silicon-valley based tech executive appointed as IFS further accelerates growth plans

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications provider, announces that John Walsh has joined its Board as a non-executive director. Following consecutive years of double-digit growth, the appointment of Walsh indicates IFS's focus on accelerating its growth plans. As a seasoned technology executive focused on creating value for customers, Walsh will bring to IFS expertise acquired over years of working with some of the world's leading and most innovative companies.

John Walsh is currently Accenture's chief strategic accounts and global sales officer, where he is responsible for creating value and driving sales growth for the company. He is also a member of Accenture's Global Management Committee. Prior to that, Walsh served as Group Chief Executive of Accenture's Communications, Media & Technology (CMT) group. Through his 35-year career at Accenture, Walsh previously managed the company's North America P&L for the CMT sector, establishing one of Accenture's largest and most dynamic practices.

Commenting on his appointment, Walsh said, "IFS has successfully evolved from an on-prem solutions provider to a fully fledged SaaS vendor, transforming itself at great speed and without compromising on customer experience. IFS has demonstrated that it is not only able to innovate with the products and services it brings to market but also continue to deliver on its growth plans year after year. IFS is on an exciting trajectory and I am pleased to join and bring my own sales leadership and expertise to help execute on its longer term growth strategies."

IFS CEO Darren Roos commented: "IFS's performance in recent years is the result of our unwavering commitment to customer experience and delivering value; with a recent valuation of $10bn USD, it is clear we have achieved a great deal already." Roos Continued: "IFS has ambitious plans for further growth and John's track record and expertise are well matched to support these plans. His career has been centered on creating value for customers and this is very well aligned to IFS's mantra of delivering our Moment of Service. As IFS continues on its transformation and growth journey we are delighted by John's appointment and look forward to working with him."

The appointment is effective immediately and brings the current number of non-executive directors at IFS to seven. For more information about the members of the IFS Board, please visit: IFS Board

