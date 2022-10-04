Expansion Complete: U-Haul of North Nashua Adds 600 Self-Storage Rooms

Storage units have individual alarms, offer climate-control options and are available at affordable price points

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Nashua at 476 Amherst St. is announcing the completion of 600 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-tech security features, which are now available for rent.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul) (PRNewswire)

Do-it-yourself customers in Nashua have graciously welcomed this store to meet their needs for residential mobility and quality self-storage since U-Haul® purchased the property in 2018.

"This expansion enables us to serve a growing Nashua community," said Brian Picanco, U-Haul Company of New Hampshire president. "We are providing a one-stop shop for the moving and storage needs of our neighbors."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Nashua at (603) 821-9658 or stop by to visit general manager Deborah Skerry and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

The 7.2-acre property features a two-story, 76,000-square-foot building with an expansive retail showroom, a warehouse for U-Box® portable storage containers, a drive-in bay for professional hitch installation, and more. Customers have access to truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and boxes, bike racks and hitch accessories, and 24/7 remote self-storage access.

In addition to the 600 brand new self-storage units at 476 Amherst St., another 63 units are being added to a remotely operated U-Haul location at 11 Northwest Blvd.

"The best part is that we will fill the property's entire seven acres to serve more customers and a lower cost," added Picanco. "We are investing in Nashua, and this community can have peace of mind knowing that a recognized industry leader is here to stay."

U-Haul neighborhood dealers in Nashua continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 895,000 rentable storage units and 76.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Haul