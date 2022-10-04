Axiomtek Unveils New Fanless Embedded System with Flexible Expansion Options - eBOX710A

TAIPEI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is proud to unveil the eBOX710A, a highly-scalable fanless embedded system. The eBOX710A is powered by the high-performance 11th/10th generation Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processor (code name: Comet Lake-S) with the Intel® H420E chipset. The IP40-rated embedded box PC is designed to operate reliably in industrial environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C, vibration endurance for up to 3G and 9 to 48 VDC power input. The durable eBOX710A comes with one PCIe x4 expansion slot which makes it well-suited for machine learning, deep learning, robotic control, edge computing, and more AIoT applications.

"Axiomtek continues pursuing excellence and innovation in system design. To fulfill the diverse needs of customers and reduce deployment time, the resilient eBOX710A has a flexible I/O window for optional mPCIe-based I/O modules. The scalable embedded system also presents greater expansion capabilities with one PCIe x4 slot and two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots accompanied by an internal SIM slot. Also, through the M.2 Key B 3050 slot, the eBOX710A supports 5G networks, making it ideal for the 5G-IoT business opportunity," said Jason Kao, product manager of AIoT Division at Axiomtek. "Dual displays are enabled via two HDMI and DisplayPort++ ports with up to 4K resolution."

The reliable eBOX710A comes with dual 260-pin DDR4 non-ECC SO-DIMM slots with a total capacity of 64GB. Two 2.5" SATA HDD drive bays are available for extensive storage needs. The outstanding embedded system comes with rich I/O interfaces, including two RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, five USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, one USB 2.0, four GbE LAN ports, two HDMI ports, and one DisplayPort 1.2 ++. A SIM slot with cover is located on the front panel for easy access. Other interfaces include one power button, one remote switch, one reset button, one AT/ATX quick switch, and five antenna openings. Besides, this powerful computing embedded system supports Windows 11 IoT and Linux operating system and TPM 2.0 for enhancing data and network security.

The eBOX710A will be available November 2022. For more product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Advanced Features of eBOX710A

11th/10th gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® (Comet Lake-S) processor, up to 65W

4 GbE LAN and 4 COM ports

Dual 2.5" SATA HDD drive bays

2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort with dual view supported

-40°C to +70°C wide operating temperatures

Wide range power input from 9 to 48 VDC

1 PCIe x4 slot for I/O card

Flexible I/O window supported via mPCIe modules

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware, and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value, and the expertise our customers need.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

