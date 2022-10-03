SITA partners with Versa NETWORKS to DELIVER A TAILOR-MADE SECURE SD-WAN solution BUILT FOR the air transport industry

SITA Connect Go harnesses SITA's industry experience, coupled with the leading SD-WAN technology and best-in-class network security from Versa

GENEVA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SITA today announced a new partnership with Versa Networks, the recognized secure access service edge (SASE) leader, that will launch SITA Connect Go, a multi-tenant edge Secure SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) solution designed specifically for the air transport industry.

The new partnership combines the best of both companies into a single solution. SITA has its roots in providing connectivity to the air transport industry and has for decades remained a leader in providing cutting-edge connectivity to airlines and airports. Versa Networks, a US-based enterprise, has rapidly emerged as a market leader in SASE and Secure SD-WAN, with Gartner rating the company as among the top three providers globally.

Together, the companies have developed SITA Connect Go, a software-based solution that allows multiple airlines, ground handlers, and other tenants to securely access the same virtualized infrastructure at airports and in the cloud, delivering more scalable and agile connectivity. This brings greater flexibility and innovation to support the airline industry's journey into multi-cloud adoption.

The new solution will enhance SITA's extensive network connectivity, which bridges over 600 airports and more than 750 destinations worldwide, providing airlines with unrivaled connectivity performance and quick, secure access to airport applications and systems through the AirportHub shared platform. The ready-to-use Versa-powered SITA Connect Go solution means airlines can make rapid route changes and use shared airport infrastructure without a huge upfront investment.

SITA Connect Go was built with cybersecurity at its core, providing a multi-layer security design with a cloud-native network and security suite for users wherever they are. Users also benefit from the confidence that the software-based solution will adapt as new industry requirements arise, allowing them to adopt new functionalities as they are introduced without having to invest in costly upgrades.

Martin Smillie, Senior Vice President, SITA Communications & Data Exchange, said: "As a longstanding industry partner trusted with bridging more than 60% of the air transport community's data exchange, we are proud to introduce the next generation of SDN technology. The current volatile economic environment requires that airlines adjust to passenger peaks and troughs, wherever they want to fly. In Versa, we have found a tried-and-tested partner with market-leading technology to support the complex requirements specific to the air transport industry. We look forward to helping our customers reap the benefits."

Hector Avalos, VP MSP EMEA of Versa Networks, said: "We are delighted to partner with SITA to meet the connectivity needs of today's air transport industry. With today's shifting travel landscape, industry stakeholders need greater connectivity, agility, unprecedented reliability, and airtight network security. We have tailored the new solution to meet these requirements and power the future of air travel."

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 17,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 60% of the air transport community's data exchange.

In 2021, SITA became a certified CarbonNeutral® company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol – the leading global standard for carbon neutral programs. We are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions for all our operations through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies. In 2022, we announced our commitment to setting science-based emission reduction targets aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative Net-Zero Standard.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

About Versa

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

