Shell plc chooses LRS Managed Services to enable Cloud Print and Scan Management

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS) announced today that Shell plc ("Shell") has selected the LRS® Enterprise Cloud Printing Service, a fully managed service provided by LRS Output Management, to provide and run their print and scan management for approximately 90,000 Shell end-users for the duration of a five-year agreement.

Using the LRS cloud printing service, Shell's internet-only connected end-users will be able to print and/or scan using Shell's four strategic end-user device platforms including Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.

Key components of the LRS Managed Service include:

A print vendor neutral solution for approximately 10,000 global print/scan hardware devices.

Secure Pull Print, Push Print and Scan Workflows authenticated against OpenID.

Internet based print support for mobile workers using smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

About LRS

LRS is a privately held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. More than half of the Fortune 1000 companies rely on industry leading LRS® solutions, with products in use in over 30 countries. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader and Software Magazine consistently ranks LRS as one of the top software companies in the world. For more information about LRS, visit www.LRS.com.

