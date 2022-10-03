Goulston & Storrs Directors Joshua Davis and Elizabeth Levine Named 2022 Benchmark Litigation Labor & Employment Stars

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Joshua Davis and Elizabeth Levine have been selected as 2022 Benchmark Litigation Labor & Employment Stars. The 5th edition of the Benchmark Litigation Labor & Employment annual guide recognizes the most preeminent labor & employment litigation practitioners in the U.S.

Joshua Davis is one of the leading employment lawyers in the country. He counsels companies and their leaders, as they face the ordinary and extraordinary daily challenges of workforce management and development, in addition to serving as lead counsel in litigation matters on their behalf. He has three decades of experience handling complicated employment matters, including deep expertise in sexual harassment and discrimination investigations, cultural assessments, and workforce training. Davis is a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, a Board Member of the American Employment Law Council, a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, and serves on the Strafford Employment Law Advisory Board. Over the past year, Davis has been named the Massachusetts "Lawyer of the Year" in Employment Law – Management (Best Lawyers in America® 2023), an Employment Law Trailblazer (The National Law Journal, 2022), ranked among the leading employment lawyers in the country by Chambers Global and among the 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers in America (Lawdragon, 2022). He received his J.D., with honors, from the University of Chicago Law School and his B.A. with High Honors from Swarthmore College. Immediately following law school, he served as law clerk to the Hon. Stephanie K. Seymour of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

Elizabeth Levine has nearly 20 years of experience working with companies on day-to-day management-side employment and operational matters, employment diligence and workforce integration in connection with mergers and acquisitions and defending organizations in employment-based litigation before state and federal courts and administrative agencies. As a trainer certified by the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, Levine also conducts workplace training on issues of harassment and discrimination prevention, sensitivity, tolerance and understanding in today's diverse workforce, and accommodation of disabled employees. Recent awards include being named to Lawdragon's 2022 list of 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers in America, a Top Employment Lawyer by Boston Magazine (2021), and an Employment Law Trailblazer by The National Law Journal (2020). She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School.

Benchmark Litigation is considered the definitive guide to the leading litigation law firms and lawyers around the world. Research is conducted through extensive interviews with litigators, dispute resolution specialists, and their clients to identify the leading litigators and firms. The publication examines recent cases and asks litigators to provide their professional opinions on peers and practitioners within their jurisdiction or practice area.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

