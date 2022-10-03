FIRST BANK GIVES $50,000 FOR LEE COUNTY EDUCATION FOUNDATION PROGRAM

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank has committed to giving the Lee County Education Foundation $50,000 to fund the newly announced "Durable Skills Project" in Lee County. A program formed through a partnership with Lee County Schools and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Carolina, the Durable Skills Project will reach 120 students across 3 schools: East Lee Middle School, SanLee Middle School and West Lee Middle School, teaching lifelong usable skills for the real world.

The primary goal of the Durable Skills Project is to provide support to middle schoolers through mentors and programming geared towards life skills like effective verbal communication, self-control, and goal setting, and how these can lead to personal and academic success. Utilizing established, proven Boys and Girls Club curriculum with an added focus on communication, the Durable Skills Project will help students build a framework for long-term success. Trained Boys and Girls Club staff will be on the middle school campuses meeting in person with students and leading them through this innovative program.

Lee County Education Foundation Chairman, Susan Keller, said of the program, "The Foundation is committed to enhancing success for students. The newly formed Durable Skills Project provides the students involved with positive mentorship and consistent development of skills like communication, leadership, and long-term goal-setting. First Bank's generous donation means these students will receive the guidance needed to develop traits and habits that lead to success in high school, the workforce, and beyond."

First Bank's Community Banking Executive and Lee County Education Foundation Board Member, Rob Patterson said of the partnership, "The vision of the foundation is to help create an outstanding public-school system that graduates students well prepared for the 21st century workplace and ultimately success in life. With the Durable Skills Project we are driving right into the core of our vision and giving tangible and meaningful skills to our students. First Bank is thrilled to have a hand in that."

The funds are donated as a part of First Bank's Project Launch initiative, a year-long program that focuses on improving and driving education in the Carolinas. There are several facets to Project Launch, including direct donations to education-based organizations, monthly grant winners, the First Bank Book Club, and the "Out of this World Educator" awards. Through August 2022, a total of $375,369 of the committed $500,000 funds has been given away to various education initiatives under the Project Launch umbrella.

About First Bank:

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $10.6 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 108 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

About LCEF:

The Lee County Education Foundation is a public/private partnership committed to empowering educators and moving futures forward. This includes the improves the futures of our schools, students, and larger community. LCEF has awarded over $1M in grants and awards to the ultimate end of improving education for all in Lee County and creating a workforce-ready population committed to personal, professional and community success.

