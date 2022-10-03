Budget Blinds Launches Campaign to Celebrate Brand's 30-Year Anniversary

North America's Largest Window Covering Franchise Launches Social Media Content Series that Offers Giveaways and Home Design Trends and Tips During the Month of October

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Blinds, the premier custom window treatment provider in North America, today announced the launch of its anniversary campaign in celebration of the brand's 30-years of style and expert service. Throughout the month of October, Budget Blinds will be honoring this milestone with a social media content series that offers giveaways and insight on trends and tips for home design inspiration.

Budget Blinds 30th Anniversary

Consumers can follow Budget Blinds' Instagram page to receive daily home design tips and trends during October. Expert advice will include ways to style your home and find the best patterns, fabrics and materials for custom window treatments and accents, the benefits of motorized and automated window treatments, ways to help preserve the environment while lowering energy bills through window treatments, and more.

To continue the celebrations, Budget Blinds teamed up with style-focused influencers to surprise and delight consumers with giveaways on Instagram. Consumers can follow @budget_blinds_official, @livingwithlandyn, @mckennableu, @twothirtyfivedesigns and @mhousedevelopment for the chance to win big ticket items like home accent products, smart home motorized window treatments as well as a room makeover. Each influencer will be dedicated to one week of giveaways throughout October.

"We're thrilled to celebrate 30-years of providing exceptional window treatment services to customers across North America and look forward to giving back to our communities with these ongoing giveaways and home design tips throughout the month," said Amy Campbell, Senior Director of Marketing, Budget Blinds. "We take pride in building trust with the communities we serve by providing not only an expansive product assortment at great prices backed by the best warranty in the business, but also dependable Budget Blinds owners that care about you, your home and your community. A big contributor to the success and longevity of Budget Blinds is due to our locally owned businesses focusing on personalized service that make the window coverings process easy and partner with you every step of the way."

Budget Blinds is a window covering franchise with locations throughout North America that offers exclusive design-driven window covering solutions that consumers can shop at home for, and provides customers with free in-home consultations, virtual consultations, window measurements and installation services. Budget Blinds specializes in installing blinds, shades, shutters, draperies and smart home solutions.

For more information on the 30-year anniversary campaign, expert trends and tips, and giveaways, follow Budget Blinds on Instagram and visit BudgetBlinds.com/30th-anniversary.

About Budget Blinds

Budget Blinds® is the largest window covering franchise in North America, offering custom blinds, shutters, shades, drapery, and more for residential and commercial consumers in more than 10,000 communities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Budget Blinds' over 900 business owners, and 1,400 locations, have dressed more than 25 million windows since the brand's founding in 1992. Budget Blinds is part of the Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) family of home improvement goods and services brands.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts® (HFC), is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space, among the world's largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. HFC's eight brands including Budget Blinds, Tailored Living®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up™, Two Maids & A Mop and Aussie Pet Mobile, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,100 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services, franchising and specialty distribution industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors , JM&A Group , World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance ), JM Lexus , Home Franchise Concepts® , Futura Title & Escrow, and Rollease Acmeda . JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 24 consecutive years on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

