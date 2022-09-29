Navisite Appoints Jason Zolczynski as Vice President of Oracle Applications

Accomplished consulting leader to head Navisite's professional services team for the Oracle practice, including Oracle EBS, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that Jason Zolczynski has joined the company as vice president of Oracle applications overseeing the professional services team. Building on the significant scale and growth of Navisite's Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion practices, Jason will work with leadership to continue to evolve the company's Oracle strategy, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and its Oracle applications portfolio.

"We are excited to have Jason join the team and lead our Oracle practice," said Steve Woodgate, senior vice president of professional services at Navisite. "He brings the right combination of Oracle consulting and operational leadership, and has a proven track record of creating high-performance teams and customer-focused solutions. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we expand our Oracle practice and meet customer demand."

Jason brings two decades of exceptional achievement as a senior consulting and professional services executive for global organizations. Prior to joining Navisite, he was the director of consulting services at Fishbowl Solutions, a systems integrator and software solutions provider, where he helped the company drive growth and profitability through the pandemic and expand its services with offerings in key digital technologies and cloud solutions. Previously, he held senior consulting roles at leading IT consulting, managed services and enterprise software companies, including TekStream, Aurionpro, Brocade and Oracle.

"Oracle's customers are turning to Navisite to provide thought leadership, strong execution, and a range of delivery models in private and public clouds," said Jason Zolczynski. "There is enormous demand for trusted partners, and Navisite is uniquely positioned in the mid-market to support them with end-to-end services and expertise. I look forward to building on that foundation in our Oracle practice to deliver even more capabilities and tailored solutions to guide their transformations."

Navisite's Oracle practice offers end-to-end strategic advisory, transformation and lifecycle management services across the entire Oracle application suite, including EBS, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion. As an Oracle Principal Partner, Navisite's team of experts are highly skilled in the Oracle application ecosystem, managing hundreds of environments each day. For more information, visit www.navisite.com/oracle-partnership.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

