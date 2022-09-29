MT SOBEK ANNOUNCES NEW TRIPS FOR 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MT Sobek – The Adventure Company™, the leaders in adventure travel for more than five decades, announces unique new adventures and exciting travel trends for 2023. The award-winning tour operator, established in 1969, is the oldest adventure company in the US.

MT Sobek offers some of the best hiking and trekking adventure tours on the planet. From Everest Base Camp and K2 Base Camp to the Tour du Mont Blanc and El Camino de Santiago. New trips for 2023 include Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Southern Iraq. Trekkers can also explore the wonders of Tajikistan's Fann Mountains.

"As the choice for adventurous travelers, MT Sobek continues to develop unique, expert-led itineraries that stretch them," said Massimo Prioreschi, MT Sobek's President & CEO. "Bucket-list trips become life-list experiences that keep travelers coming back again and again. In fact, over 75% of our guests are either repeat or referred by past travelers. Guests continue to praise the professionalism of MT Sobek's local Adventure Guides, and the personal connection they get with a company that lives and breathes adventure travel."

As the travel industry emerges from the pandemic, established companies continue to bounce back. MT Sobek is enjoying one of its best booking seasons and Europe is continuing its 2022 trend as a red hot travel destination. Summer 2023 bookings for the Alps, Norway, England and Scotland are already up over 40% over 2022—and above pre-pandemic levels. Bookings are also surging for Latin America, particularly Patagonia. Marketing Director Heather Howard says, "People may have put their trips on hold, but as countries drop restrictions our travelers are saying 'let's go!' New Zealand and Japan received immediate bookings when the countries re-opened to international visitors."

Summer 2023 also marks the 50th anniversary of Sobek Expeditions, one half of the merged Mountain Travel Sobek, well-known for its many exploratory adventures and first descents of the world's great rivers. Co-founder Richard Bangs, one of ExplorerWeb's 100 Great Explorers of the Last 100 Years, says "Our mission became to share what we found, to fire a never-ending quest for awe, understanding, and brilliant memories. The passion for discovery burns as hot today as it ever did." New 50th anniversary rafting trips include India's Zanskar River and the Zambezi in Zambia.

In 2022, MT Sobek was named Best Adventure Travel Company by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Visit www.mtsobek.com.

