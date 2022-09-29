InventHelp Inventor Develops Exercise Device for Seated Individuals (SKC-601)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to exercise the lower extremities while sitting at a desk or on the couch," said an inventor, from Culver, Ind., "so I invented the FITNESS GLIDE. My design could help to exercise muscles, burn calories and promote a healthier overall lifestyle."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to exercise while seated at home or at work. In doing so, it offers a mild aerobic/lower-body workout. As a result, it could help combat the sedentary effects of desk jobs and it enables the user to multi-task. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who work desk jobs, individuals with disabilities or rheumatoid arthritis, etc.

