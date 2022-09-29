InventHelp Inventor Develops Alarm Device without an Audible or Visual Alarm (TRO-650)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new alarm device without an audible or visual alarm that can be used to wake you and not your sleep partner," said an inventor, from Vaughn, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SILENT ALARM. My design would allow sleeping partners who need to awaken at different times to do so without disturbing their partner's sleep cycle."

The invention provides an effective way to wake the user without using a traditional audible or visual alarm. In doing so, it prevents the user's sleep partner from being disturbed. It also can be used to wake heavy sleepers, as a daily reminder for an activity or taking pills, etc. The invention features a comfortable and adjustable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wake early or at untraditional times such as healthcare workers, construction workers, airline workers, bakers, truck drivers, etc., especially those with sleep partners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-650, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

