Globant acquires Italian-based Sysdata to expand its digital transformation capabilities in Europe

Sysdata is an Italian leading business and technology consultancy company with an impressive client and service portfolio. With this acquisition, Globant will land in Italy to expand its footprint of clients and propel the relationship with Sysdata's long-standing ones.

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today that it had acquired Sysdata, an Italian business and technology consultancy focused on delivering digital transformation. The company has developed a robust service offering and a prosper customer portfolio since it was founded in 1980.

Martín Umaran, Co-founder and President EMEA, Globant; Roberto Vecchione, founder, Sysdata; Lucila Escriña, Corporate Development Manager, Globant; Gianmarco Vecchione, Director, Sysdata; Guido Vecchione, Director, Sysdata; Luis Ureta, Head of Southern Europe, Globant. (PRNewswire)

With this acquisition, Globant lands in Italy and reinforces its strong presence in Europe. At the same time, it will continue to accelerate its global leadership in delivering digital and cognitive transformation for some of the most renowned brands in the world.

Founded in Bologna, Italy, with 300+ professionals, Sysdata provides advisory services and end-to-end digital transformation projects to blue-chip companies in key industries such as Banking, Insurance, Automotive, Energy, and Retail. Sysdata has proven solid capabilities in Data Analytics, Marketing Technology, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Architecture, and Mobile Applications.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Sysdata team to the Globant family. Given their strong culture of innovation, quality and agility, they are the perfect partner to continue expanding Globant´s footprint in Europe. Together, we will be able to continue offering a top-notch portfolio of services and products to keep reinventing businesses," said Martín Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO Globant.

"I am proud of the successful track-record of Sysdata and I am sure that Globant is the best partner to take it to the next level. I want to thank all the clients that have believed in us for the last 40 years and let them all know that from today, together, we will be able to offer them a unique and strengthened offering," said Roberto Vecchione, Founder of Sysdata.

Roberto Vecchione, founder of Sysdata, will retire from daily operations of the Company but remains as a key advisor to it. Gianmarco and Guido Vecchione will remain committed to executing the expansion plan in Italy alongside Marco Santulli, Gianluca Pogliani and the rest of the Sysdata team.

"Sysdata joins Globant to consolidate our expansion in Europe. We were impressed by their long-standing portfolio of customers in some of Italy's more significant industries, such as Banking, Insurance, and Automotive. Globant will complement these and other offerings to keep on supporting successful digital transformations," said Martin Umaran, Co-Founder of Globant and President of EMEA.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in 20 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Disney, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations related to the businesses of Globant and Sysdata may differ from their actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will", "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to the anticipated benefits of this acquisition. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Globant and Sysdata and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that disruption from the transaction materially and adversely affects Sysdata's business and operations; (2) Globant's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of this acquisition, (3) costs related to this acquisition, (4) Globant's ability to successfully grow Sysdata's business; (5) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement and completion of this acquisition; (6) the ability of Globant to retain and hire key Sysdata employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (8) the demand for Sysdata's services together with the possibility that Sysdata may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors included in subsequent reports on Form 6-K. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Forward Looking Statements

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant