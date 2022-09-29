DOORS OPEN TO COWORKING, WELLNESS CONCEPT: A FIRST FOR THE NORTH BAY REGION

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtfully designed SOMO Cowork opens its doors and welcomes enterprise organizations, growing start-ups, solo professionals, or remote workers looking for a better way to work. Founded in the belief that professional success and personal well-being are inherently connected, SOMO Cowork offers 24000 sq. ft of solar-powered, modern, inspiring, flexible workspace where great work and good living go hand-in-hand. Enjoy the convenience of one of our 65 offices, or select from various membership packages designed to provide maximum flexibility.

Workday amenities and hospitality offerings include 24/7 secure access, bookable conference rooms, a podcast room, complimentary coffee & tea, private phone booths, a kitchen and lounge room, guest reception, and a 9-to-5 Community Manager. Wellness amenities include a meditation room with zero gravity massage chair, massage room, movement room with VR headset, Spin room with NordicTrack Bike, and shower.

As businesses prioritize attracting and retaining top talent, SOMO Cowork is a timely, customer-oriented solution. SOMO Cowork's approach to coworking and flex office marries intentional workspace design with detail-oriented amenities and hospitality. The light-filled space supports lifestyle and work-related values like optimal functionality, productivity, and collaboration. A professional environment suitable for any company or industry, the location is topped off by art and wellness integrations that complement members' workdays without compromising focus.

Memberships start at just $49 per month with various levels of private office agreements, designated desks, and coworking memberships. Fully-furnished private office suites start at $800 per month, including all utilities, janitorial services, and refreshments. Companies can nimbly scale up or down without long-term commitments and concerns over a fluctuating economy.

SOMO Cowork is centrally located in Sonoma County, off the 101 and close to the SMART train, with easy access from Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sebastopol, and Sonoma. Get to work faster with our ample on-site parking, bicycle storage, and six electric vehicle charging stations (with more coming soon).

For more information, visit www.somocowork.com

To schedule a tour or contact SOMO Cowork directly, email info@somocowork.com or call 707 806 0415

Grand Opening Party

Date and time

Sat, October 15, 2022, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM PDT

Location

SOMO Cowork 1500 Valley House Drive Suite 210 Rohnert Park, CA 94928

After many years of careful planning and heartfelt work, we are finally opening the doors to our flexible workspace, and we want to celebrate it with you!

Come and experience the sustainable balance between work, wellness, and mindful living. Drop in during our Open House, take a tour and stay for the party!

Delicious food from Heirloom Cafe and refreshments from Old Caz Brewery

Elixir bar

DJ

Meet SOMO Cowork's community of Founding members

Check out wellness offerings and enjoy a massage, facial, or acupuncture

Try our interactive amenities with guided meditation, VR exercise, and test our Altwork Workstations

Raffle FUNdraiser benefiting CREDO High School

Pop-up shopping and samples from local health and beauty products like Aflora Ayurveda, Myapothekeri, Cannacura, and Jane.

We hope to see you there!

Please RSVP here

Developed by SOMO Group

SOMO Group operates with an eye to the future. Our mission is to build and manage high-quality, sustainable commercial and residential real estate projects that align with how people want to live and work.

SOMO Cowork is an extension of the SOMO Village community, a mixed-use development located in Sonoma County, Northern California.

For more information, visit www.somovillage.com

Media Contact:

maciej@somogroup.com

(707) 981-3969

