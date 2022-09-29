LawCall
Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of September Quarter Financial Results

Published: Sep. 29, 2022

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its September quarter financial results at 10 a.m. EDT, Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Delta Air Lines and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 370 destinations on six continents. For more information visit news.delta.com. (PRNewsFoto/Delta Air Lines)(PRNewswire)

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-air-lines-announces-webcast-of-september-quarter-financial-results-301636447.html

