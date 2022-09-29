The 13th IIICF in Macao shined a spotlight on BRI's vital role in international infrastructure

MACAO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum ("IIICF", "the Forum"), co-organized by China International Contractors Association and Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, opened in Macao on September 28. As the largest and most influential such forum in the world, the opening of this year's IIICF drew many major figures from the international infrastructure investment and construction community. Present at the opening ceremony were Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR); Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Liu Xianfa, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Wong Sio Chak, Secretary for Security of the Macao SAR; as well as heads of international contractors and financial institutions.

With the theme "Building High-standard, Sustainable and People-centered Infrastructure", the forum attracted more than 1,300 guests from over 600 institutions, including senior executives of 20 financial institutions, top leaders of more than 70 enterprises among ENR's Top 250 International Contractors, as well as decision makers from major industrial enterprises and suppliers from across the globe. With a focus on the opportunities and challenges facing international infrastructure cooperation in the post-pandemic era, the forum will look to build a broad consensus, and consolidate international cooperation for the facilitation of green infrastructure projects around the world.

As one of the event's highlights, The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2022) and the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index Report (2022) was launched at the forum and presented how the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has played an important role in international infrastructure investment and construction projects.

During the forum, the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA) launched the "Mechanism for International Sustainable Infrastructure Promotion" in association with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), in a joint bid to promote the diversified, inclusive, green, low-carbon and climate-resilient development of sustainable infrastructure.

"In the post-pandemic era, countries will face unique challenges, and stressed the importance of the international community to come together to invest in infrastructure and construction, in order to fuel economic growth and development, and improve people's livelihoods," said Fang Qiuchen, Chairman of CHINCA.

