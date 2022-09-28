MyFitnessPal Announces Program to Support Nutrition and Fitness Education Providing Premium Access to America's Most At-Risk Populations

In Collaboration with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the Company will Offer One Million Premium Memberships, Coordinate Grassroots Efforts and Develop Programming to Improve the Health of America

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyFitnessPal, the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health and wellness goals, has announced plans in connection with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health to provide access to nutrition and fitness education, personalized health insights, tools, and technology to help at-risk Americans nationwide eat healthier, increase physical activity and reduce the impact of diet-related diseases.

Responding to the administration's call to action, the company has committed to offering one million MyFitnessPal Premium memberships to Americans nationwide by 2030, work alongside federally qualified health centers and other regional agencies to reach the most at-risk populations and support participants with nutrition and wellness content that engages and encourages them throughout their journey.

"Tracking food and understanding the nutrients in what we eat is one of the best ways we can improve health," says Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "MyFitnessPal believes that improving the personal nutrition of at-risk Americans is critical in creating a healthier, happier country. Together, we can make a positive change for all."

Aligned with MyFitnessPal's mission to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change by empowering users to succeed on their own terms through comprehensive tracking, personalized data-led insights, expert guidance and unwavering community support, the program will support healthier lifestyles for Americans. In an effort to service those most at-risk for diet-related diseases like heart disease and diabetes, and generate measurable change the program will focus on outreach efforts to underserved communities, communities of color, low-income families and rural Americans, so they too can advocate for their own health.

The program in collaboration with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health will:

Support healthier eating, by providing access to a database of over 14 million foods at users' fingertips everywhere, which can be used to manage diets, reveal how food choices impact health and increase Americans knowledge on nutrition.

Empower Americans to advocate for their own health and play a significant role in disease prevention and management by providing tangible personal nutrition and health data supporting Americans in their management of sodium, sugar, fiber and protein intake, to help make more informed diet and lifestyle adjustments.

Improve access to nutrition, fitness, and wellness content by offering kick-start plans on eating healthy on a budget, tips from registered dietitians, nutritious recipes, exercise demos and workout routines which will support healthy lifestyles and physical activity for all.

"MyFitnessPal and its community has been the catalyst for positive change in the lives of our 200 million global members," says Amanda Mahan, Vice President of Public Relations and Partnerships at MyFitnessPal. "By improving access to easy-to-use tools, education and personalized nutritional insights for Americans who might not otherwise have these resources, we hope to eliminate the barriers around healthy eating, physical activity and health disparities through this collaboration."

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 14 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 150 workout routines, 200 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

