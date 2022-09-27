Nuvve and "V2G" Featured as California Governor Signs Aggressive, World-Leading Climate Action Legislation

Gov. Newsom calls vehicle-to-grid technology a "game changer" and showcases Nuvve's V2G electric vehicle chargers at press event

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During Gov. Gavin Newsom's Sept. 16 Bay Area press conference to sign sweeping climate protection legislation for the State of California, Nuvve Holding Corp.'s (Nasdaq: NVVE) vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology was showcased for media and elected officials with Nuvve PowerPort high-power AC charging station on display.

California Gov. Newsom recently signed sweeping climate action legislation into law which will reduce the impact of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and strengthen the state’s electric grid. Calling vehicle-to-grid technology a “game-changer,” he understands the role V2G is playing in these efforts. Nuvve is committed to making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. (PRNewswire)

"This vehicle-to-grid capacity is a game changer." - California Gov. Newsom

"This vehicle-to-grid capacity is a game changer. You'll be writing a lot more and talking a lot more about this—the opportunity for vehicles to be battery storage and then export their off-peak charge back onto the grid during the peak to absorb more load," said Gov. Newsom as he addressed journalists during a press conference, flanked by members of California's state assembly and senate. "This is the future." Click here for a clip of the governor highlighting the importance of V2G technology.

"As a California-based global cleantech company accelerating the shift to electric transportation while also supporting grid reliability, we're proud of our state's continued climate leadership," said Nuvve Co-founder and CEO Gregory Poilasne. "V2G technology is now live in several commercial deployments in California as a result of our collaboration with SDG&E and various school districts in San Diego County."

During California's historic heat wave earlier this month, Nuvve's technology helped buses in the Cajon Valley Union School District to generate enough power during nine Flex Alerts to power 277 homes.

Nuvve's GIVe™ platform is the technology that allows electric school buses from multiple fleets to be aggregated into virtual power plants (VPPs) to provide electricity during times of peak load, while also leaving sufficient power for scheduled trips.

The gathering of California state leaders and climate action advocates marked a historic legislative package to cut greenhouse gas emissions (GhG), increase pollution protections for all communities and accelerate the state's transition to clean energy. California has targeted carbon neutrality no later than 2045 and 90 percent clean energy by 2035.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is leading the electrification of the planet, beginning with transportation, through its intelligent energy platform. Combining the world's most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. By transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. and can be found online at nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

