Cox Automotive Mobility Commits to Cutting Fleet Carbon Emissions in Half by 2030

Advanced Electric Vehicle (EV) Training Center will launch at FleeTec Academy Indianapolis in Q4 of 2022.

Company's fleet electrification conversion capabilities aimed at modernizing inventory of customers.

Cox Automotive Mobility expands fleet of mobile service trucks outfitted with on-demand charging for EV fleet customers.

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Cox Enterprises' goal to dramatically reduce its carbon, water and waste impact on the environment by 2034, Cox Automotive Mobility is making key advancements in fleet electrification to build a better future for the next generation. Cox Automotive Mobility's focus on EV development includes the opening of an Advanced EV Training Center for fleet technicians, nationwide expansion of its mobile charging services and modernized fleet and refurbishment services, such as ICE to EV conversion capabilities. These innovative initiatives are the first of several that will propel a range of bold new commitments established by Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services aimed at preserving the planet.

(PRNewswire)

To do its part to preserve the planet, Cox Automotive Mobility pledges to make at least 50 percent of its fleet zero carbon emissions by 2030. As concluded in a study by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, to prevent the worst outcomes from climate change, the U.S. will need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in the next eight years1. Cox Automotive Mobility's commitment to reduce emissions is in support of reaching that goal. This also builds on the U.S. Department of Energy's "Better Climate Challenge," encouraging companies to reduce their carbon emissions by 50% by 20302.

"Core to our Cox values, we have a commitment to do the right thing for our environment, team members, customers, communities and country," said Ted Coltrain, VP of Operations, Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services. "Cox Automotive Mobility is driven to lead the fleet industry in the transition to a more sustainable fleet future – we must do our part to drastically reduce carbon emissions nationwide. In addition to modernizing our own fleet, we are prioritizing electric vehicle technician training and developing groundbreaking solutions to help our partners modernize their fleets."

Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services has a holistic approach to achieve its newly introduced 2030 Fleet Sustainability Goals, and they are ready to partner with like-minded companies to achieve those objectives.

Deliver Best-in-Class EV Technician Training and Certification Program

The industry needs elite technicians trained to be proficient in the EV and AV world, including the tools, techniques and safety procedures to lead this future. To do so, Cox Automotive Mobility will officially launch its Advanced EV Training Center at FleeTec Academy in Indianapolis in Q4 2022. Both aspiring and experienced technicians who work for Cox Automotive will be able to take advantage of FleeTec Academy and the Advanced EV Training Center. Cox Automotive Mobility is also exploring opportunities to help counsel and train techs at other companies as a way to further progress in the industry as a whole.

"We are thrilled to officially launch our Advanced EV Training Center to further develop and evolve the skillset of our best-in-class technicians," said Terry Rivers, Senior Manager of Vehicle Services Training at FleeTec Academy. "We have already begun training some of our technicians in EV, and through that training they have not only gained the skills and confidence they need, but have become passionate advocates for the electrified fleet future and their role in building the infrastructure for it."

Grow Electric Commercial Fleet Adoption

Cox Automotive Mobility will drive fleet electrification with conversion capabilities to modernize customers' inventory, also helping combat supply chain issues with getting new trucks. Cox Automotive Mobility has already completed an ICE to EV conversion on one of its mobile service trucks with plans to convert more.

The company will also drive electric fleet adoption by offering on-demand, mobile charging. This allows fleet owners to decrease downtime through proper servicing of EV batteries and optimizing of charge cycles. More than 500 Cox Automotive Mobility service trucks are currently equipped with mobile EV charging capability, with an additional 350 trucks to be outfitted next year.

Within Cox Automotive Mobility, Fleet Services will continue its collaboration with EV Battery Solutions to solve challenges around recycling, repairs, remanufacturing and refurbishment. Emerging Ventures will also lead battery health vitals and provide insights through research and development for fleet electrification.

Cox Enterprises' commitment to build a better future for the next generation is fundamentally tied to the well-being of the natural world. Through its Cox Conserves sustainability program, Cox has invested nearly $140 million in more than 400 sustainability and conservation projects. Cox is on track to meet its aggressive goals of zero waste to landfill by 2024 and becoming carbon and water neutral by 2034. In addition to its own efforts, Cox invests in innovative businesses and works with suppliers that share the same passion for sustainability and preservation of natural resources.

About Cox Automotive Mobility

Cox Automotive Mobility's mission is advancing the world's fleets to serve the next generation. Focused on four primary business areas (Fleet Services, Fleet Operations, EV Battery Solutions and Emerging Ventures), the group is a fundamental enabler of the emerging global transportation ecosystem – one that is autonomous/aerial, connected, electric and shared (A.C.E.S.).

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning, and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cox Automotive Mobility