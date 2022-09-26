Autodesk Appoints Dara Treseder as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced the appointment of Dara Treseder as chief marketing officer, effective on October 14, 2022. Treseder will join Autodesk from Peloton Interactive, where she serves as SVP and global head of marketing, communications and membership. As CMO of Autodesk, Treseder will be responsible for Autodesk's marketing strategy globally, and oversee the company's worldwide marketing, brand & communications, global demand generation, and education business teams. Treseder's expertise in category creation and experience leading high-performing global marketing organizations will help advance Autodesk's mission to empower innovators to achieve the new possible.

"Dara is an innovative, dynamic, and accomplished leader–with a track record of turning customer experience into a competitive advantage for brands. We're thrilled to welcome her to Autodesk," said Steve Blum, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Autodesk. "With her experience leading companies through transformation and driving high impact, creative digital marketing campaigns, Dara will be instrumental in helping Autodesk deliver the world's leading design and make platform to our customers."

"Autodesk helps millions of people design and make a better world for all. I am greatly inspired by its bold mission, inclusive culture, and authentic values," said Treseder. "From greener buildings to smarter products to award-winning TV shows, movies, and games–Autodesk turns ideas into reality. I look forward to advancing the design and make category, and helping empower our customers to solve the most important design, business, and sustainability challenges of our time."

Prior to Peloton, Treseder was chief marketing officer at Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company. She also previously served as chief marking officer of GE Business Innovations and GE Ventures, and has held marketing leadership roles at Apple and Goldman Sachs.

In 2022, Treseder was recognized by Forbes as the top CMO on its World's Most Influential CMOs list. She's also received recognition from Adweek (Brand Genius; Women Trailblazers), Business Insider (Top 25 Most Innovative CMOs), Inc. (30 Inspirational Women to Watch in Tech), and is a member of the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the premier industry recognition for leaders making a significant impact in the industry and in their communities.

An advocate for public health, Treseder serves as chair of the board of Public Health Institute and is a board director at Robinhood. Treseder holds a Bachelor of Arts cum laude with highest honors from Harvard University and a Masters of Business Administration from Stanford University.

About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

