United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches National Security Mission with Nation's Proven Heavy Lift Vehicle

Delta IV Heavy continues to deliver high priority missions in support of National Security

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the NROL-91 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifted off on Sept. 24 at 3:25 p.m. PDT from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. To date ULA has launched 153 times with 100 percent mission success.

A ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the NROL-91 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office lifts off from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:25 p.m. PDT on September 24.Photos by United Launch Alliance (PRNewswire)

"The NRO has been, and continues to be, a phenomenal partner through 32 collaborative launch campaigns, stemming from ULA's very first launch in 2006," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "This mission was ULA's 96th National Security mission and the NRO's 10th mission on board a Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle – a history that we are very proud of."

"This was also ULA's 95th Delta mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base and our fifth and final Delta IV Heavy from the West Coast, completing a long, successful tenure of delivering critical national security payloads," added Wentz. "We look forward to preparing Space Launch Complex-3 for future Vulcan flights from the West Coast."



ULA's next launch is a commercial launch of the SES-20 and SES-21 mission, planned for Sept. 30 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

