2022 GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL CAMPAIGN CULMINATES IN $2.4 BILLION TO END EXTREME POVERTY

GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVALS IN ACCRA AND NEW YORK CITY ANNOUNCE OVER $800 MILLION TO EMPOWER GIRLS, DEFEAT POVERTY, DEFEND THE PLANET, PROMOTE HEALTH, PROTECT CIVIC SPACE AND MITIGATE THE GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS

CANADA AND THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION COMMIT $1.6 BILLION TO THE GLOBAL FUND TO FIGHT AIDS, TUBERCULOSIS AND MALARIA

10TH ANNIVERSARY FESTIVAL GENERATES RECORD-BREAKING 2 MILLION ACTIONS FROM GLOBAL CITIZENS

GOVERNMENTS OF GHANA AND SOUTH AFRICA ANNOUNCE AFRICAN PROSPERITY FUND AT GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL: ACCRA

FIVE MAJOR CORPORATIONS SET AMBITIOUS CLIMATE GOALS

NEW YORK and ACCRA, Ghana, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Citizen is proud to announce the 2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign has culminated in over $2.4 billion in commitments to end extreme poverty NOW.

The six-week campaign concluded with a nine-hour festival across two stages, beginning in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, presented by Harith General Partners, and ending in New York City's Central Park, presented by Citi and Cisco. The 2022 campaign saw 2 million actions taken by global citizens as part of Global Citizen's mission to End Extreme Poverty NOW , more than doubling the record previously set by the international advocacy organization.

On the Global Citizen Festival: Accra stage, the governments of Ghana and South Africa announced the African Prosperity Fund, a joint initiative by the governments of Ghana and South Africa, which aims to deploy $1 billion to fund projects for economic inclusion and financial participation across the continent. The fund will focus on projects in the African Continental Free Trade Area, including infrastructure development, financial access for the participation of women and youth, education, healthcare, technology, and sustainability, all for the benefit of Africa's 1.3 billion people.

Meanwhile, at Global Citizen Festival: NYC, U.S. members of Congress from both sides of the political aisle stood alongside world leaders, philanthropists and trailblazers from the private sector to make announcements worthy of the 10-year history of the Global Citizen Festival. Over a video message, President Macron announced France will reallocate 30 percent of its Special Drawing Rights to the world's poorest countries, specifically in Africa, to fight extreme poverty, pandemics, inequalities and climate change.

The days leading into the 10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival saw major commitments from world leaders, including Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada and President von der Leyen of the European Commission, who respectively committed CAD $1.209 billion and €715 million at the seventh replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. During the Festival, Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen thanked global citizens for taking action.

The following commitments were pledged at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana and New York City:

FOR GIRLS

Investments committed for the future of women and girls include:

Governments

Belgium committed €2.6 million to the ILO's Global Flagship Programme on Building Social Protection Floors for All for its second phase in Senegal and Burkina Faso , extending until 2025.

Denmark committed $17 million to UNFPA Supplies and $30 million to UNFPA over the next year as part of their broader newly announced three year partnership.

The European Commission committed €45 million to UNFPA .

Germany , as a champion for global education, committed €10 million to Education Cannot Wait's efforts to respond to the education needs in Ukraine .

Luxembourg committed to renew its partnership with the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Program to End Female Genital Mutilation, with a 70 percent increase of its funding based on previous contributions over the next three years, underlining its support for girls and women around the world.

Philanthropic foundations and the private sector

Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance and Girl Effect announced a $8 million partnership to fight against the gender barriers that limit uptake of HPV and other routine vaccines in Tanzania and Ethiopia .

The Global Menstrual Equity Accelerator was launched with the ambition to advance gender equality for girls and women through a partnership ranging from combating stigmas, increasing the availability of period products, raising public awareness and education around menstrual health and safe disposal, and beyond.

LEGO Foundation committed $25 million to Education Cannot Wait in support of its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan, including a commitment to playful learning opportunities for children affected by emergencies and protracted crises, that are gender-transformative and reach children in all their diversity.

The United Nation Population Fund announced a $10.5 million contribution from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to drive improved quality service provision for the advancement of women and girls' health and well-being.

Procter & Gamble committed to advance the Care Agenda by producing and creating advertisements, digital content, and communications messaging that portrays a more equitable division of care work and challenges the gender stereotypes and societal norms that perpetuate the inequity of unpaid care work in the home and societies around the globe.

FOR THE PLANET

Commitments made to defend the planet include:

Governments



The Peace Corps committed to launch a new climate initiative to support over 2 million hours of volunteer service in around 50 countries, including up to 1000 volunteers who will work with host country partners to identify and implement actions that contribute to host country climate priorities and national plans.

The private sector

United Nations-led Race to Zero campaign to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, including American Eagle Outfitters, Betterfly, Harith General Partners, Juan Valdez Café, and Global Citizen Festival: NYC campaign partner World Wide Technology. Five major corporations signed thecampaign to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, including, and Global Citizen Festival: NYC campaign partner

FOR THE GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS

Pledges made to improve food and nutrition security in response to the global food crisis include:

Governments

The Netherlands committed €25 million towards food and nutrition security in 2023, topping up the €425 million budget announced earlier this year for the next five years.

Norway committed NOK 100 million towards the African Development Bank's Africa Emergency Food Production Facility.

Slovenia committed €1.23 million to civil society organizations fighting against hunger in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The private sector

Citi announced its continued support to No Kid Hungry for the next three years, estimated to be equivalent to the provision of 60 million meals.

FOR GLOBAL HEALTH

Commitments made to eradicate communicable diseases include:

Governments

Canada highlighted their CAD $1.209 billion commitment made at the Global Fund replenishment

The European Commission highlighted their €715 million contribution to the Global Fund

Malta committed €30,000 to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Philanthropic foundations

Rotary International committed $150 million to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative across the next three years.

TO DEFEAT POVERTY

Additional pledges to act in the interests of the world's most marginalized populations include:

Governments

The United Nations in Ghana committed $257 million in funding towards the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework by 2025. This convenes more than 24 United Nations agencies, funds, and programmes with the ambition of reaching all regions in Ghana , responding to the needs of the most vulnerable and seeking to leave no one behind.

The United States committed $138 million to support human capital development in the areas of health, education, climate, and peacebuilding and $32.5 million committed to deepening partnerships across West Africa in Ghana , Benin , Cote d'Ivoire , Guinea , and Togo .

Lithuania announced they would be committing €11 million in funding towards rebuilding infrastructure including schools, homes and a bridge in Ukraine .

Philanthropic foundations and the private sector

Dutch Postcode Lottery announced a €1 million contribution to the Legal Empowerment Fund, an initiative of the Fund for Global Human Rights.

Ford Foundation announced $30 million towards organizations protecting civic space in the coming year.

Google.org committed $1 million to OutRight Action International in support of its work for LGBTIQ communities around the world.

At the outset of the campaign, Global Citizen called on world leaders, major corporations and philanthropic foundations to End Extreme Poverty NOW and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls; close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall; deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis; reallocate IMF Special Drawing Rights to provide urgent relief from debts unjustly crushing economies, and defend advocacy. Though the campaign's outcomes and commitments represent progress for the most urgent needs facing humanity and the planet, there is still much work to be done ahead of the G20 and COP27 in November.

"Amidst all the doomsday messages we hear today, hope lies in the fact that millions of citizens are rising up to take action, more than any other point in history. 10 years ago, Global Citizen was just an idea – and 10 years from now we'll see a generation of global citizens running for office, starting companies, and transforming communities. The media is pushing us to the extreme left or to the extreme right, but the solutions lie in the center. Ending extreme poverty is not a partisan issue, and those most in need can not be treated like political pawns. Our job is to not let our leaders forget that. If you are lucky enough to live in a democracy, use your voice!" – Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen

"We have a limited window of opportunity to act decisively to lift millions of people out of poverty, promote inclusiveness and equality, and safeguard the health of our planet. Each one of us has a sacred and moral obligation to bequeath to the next generation a healthy planet, free from poverty, conflict, discrimination, hunger and disease. I call on the youth of the world, especially, and, in particular, the youth of Africa, to play an active role in achieving the SDGs. The world needs your creativity, knowledge, reach and energy to help find innovative solutions to the challenges facing our world." – H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

"It's great to join you for the 10th year of this festival. Thank you for building this movement and making big things happen. Last month, I signed the biggest climate bill in history – the biggest ever: $369 billion to slash emissions by nearly half, improve health, advance justice, build a clean energy economy, and create generations of good paying jobs. And this past week, the Senate ratified historic Kigali amendment to phase down the use of super-polluting hydrofluorocarbons. This is a whole new chapter for America and for the planet. And we have to do a lot more. I pledged $11 billion a year to help poor countries fight climate change. Working with Congress and with your help, we can get this done." – Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, via video address.

"Global Citizens, I hear you loud and clear! Europe is answering your call. We must put an end to hunger. We need to defeat deadly diseases like AIDS or malaria. We must take care of our girls and women! We must also take care of our planet. I call on all world leaders to step up! And I count on you to drive us forward." – Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

"Poor countries [are] paying the price for wealthy nations' errors. So I'm standing here today speaking directly to the leaders of wealthy nations who received billions of dollars from the International Monetary Fund through Special Drawing Rights for COVID-19 relief. Make good on your promise of reallocating some of those funds. Honor your word and provide at the very least the $100 billion promised for adaptation for climate vulnerable countries. I am also here to call on multilateral institutions like the World Bank to act. The only way ahead is a just green energy transition. And my friends, our time is running out." – Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival was broadcast and streamed worldwide on YouTube, Twitter, Amazon Music, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Apple Music, and the Apple TV app. Global Citizen Festival will also air on ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, FX and Veeps in the United States, Albavision in Latin America, Canal+ in Africa, Bis in Brazil, Nine Network (9Now) in Australia, SABC in South Africa, TimesLive across Africa, TV3 in Ghana, and more.

Global Citizen Festival: Accra featured performances by Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS, and Uncle Waffles, and was hosted by award-winning actor, playwright and activist Danai Gurira. Presenters included Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Global Citizen Festival: NYC featured performances by Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter, and was hosted by actor, producer, author, and Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Presenters included Amber Ruffin, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Chris Redd, Connie Britton, Folake Olowofoyeku, Jay Shetty, Katie Couric, Katie Holmes, Misty Copeland, Rachel Brosnahan, Scott Evans, Sofia Carson, Tamron Hall, and Van Jones.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign is supported by governments and world leaders including: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia; Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations; Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA; Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia; Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Frank Bainimara, Prime Minister of Fiji; Ingrida Šimonytė, Prime Minister of Lithuania; Nikenike Vurobaravu, President of Vanuatu; Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization; Ban Ki-moon, Former UN Secretary General; Borut Pahor, President of Slovenia; Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta; Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland; Alok Sharma, President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference; Jeff Radebe, Special Presidential Envoy for President Cyril Ramaphosa; Shamma al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth of the UAE; Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation; Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zambia; Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Majority Leader; Meryame Kitir, Minister of Development Cooperation and Urban Policy, Belgium; Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico; Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister for International Development, Norway; Kingdom of the Netherlands; Government of Luxembourg; Government of Peru; Peter Sands, Executive Director of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director, Education Cannot Wait; Erna Solberg, Former Prime Minister of Norway; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN; Ertharin Cousin, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Food Systems for the Future.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival and the End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign are supported by a coalition of the world's leading brands and companies including: Global Partners, Accenture, Cisco, Citi, Delta Air Lines, Harith General Partners, P&G, Verizon, and YouTube. World Wide Technology, Campaign Partner for Global Citizen Festival: NYC, Live Nation, and Tshepo Mahloele, Founder & Executive, of Harith General Partners, is Patron of Global Citizen's work in Africa.

Co-chairs of Global Citizen and of this campaign include: Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture; Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; and Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. Global Citizen's co-chairs are private sector leaders making commitments in support of the UN's Global Goals. They support Global Citizen's campaigns while helping to drive deeper engagement within the private sector.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival has gratefully received in-kind support from leading media companies, including: AIM GROUP, Alliance Media, Bandsintown, BellaNaija, Billboard, Boo! Media, Branded Cities, Captivate, Citi FM, Clear Channel Outdoor, DDP Outdoor, EIB Network, Global OOH, GSTV, Guide Radio, The Hollywood Reporter, iHeartRadio, Intersection, Interstate Outdoor, JC Decaux, MX, New Tradition, OAAA, Orange Barrel Media, Penske Media, Rolling Stone, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, Spotify, Variety, VIBE, Volta, The Wall Street Journal and YFM.

Visit www.globalcitizen.org to learn more about the 2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign issues and continue taking action, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Global Citizen:

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards, which can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. For more information, visit www.globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn.

