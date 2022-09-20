Targus Launches Sagano™ EcoSmart® Collection of Contemporary Laptop Backpacks Made from Recycled Plastic Bottles

Lineup includes a travel and campus backpack designed for eco-conscious, on-the-go consumers who value simplicity and style

ANAHEIM, Calif, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced today that it has introduced a new line of contemporary backpacks to its EcoSmart® Collection of sustainable laptop cases made from GRS-certified recycled plastic bottles. The new Sagano™ EcoSmart Collection features a Campus and Travel backpack, designed for eco-conscious consumers to carry, protect, and organize their tech and other daily essentials with ease and simplicity.

Targus' new Sagano EcoSmart Collection of backpacks protects your essentials while protecting the environment (PRNewswire)

"Our extensive consumer research demonstrates that today's consumers prefer eco-conscious brands and products," says David Dorantes, director of product marketing, Targus. "Our new Sagano EcoSmart backpacks achieve that by offering a practical, high-quality carrying case solution that is also better for the planet."

Created to fit 15"-16" laptops, the functional and eco-friendly Sagano EcoSmart Campus Backpack (available in gray and blue) is made from seven recycled water bottles. It features a slim profile design with a padded laptop compartment and a spacious, zippered front pocket for easy access. A handy workstation keeps pens, an ID, and keys organized while the outside has two convenient side pockets for reusable water bottles. Whether headed to school, the office, or simply bringing gear to the nearest coffee shop, this bag is consciously designed to protect your essentials, as well as the environment.

Made from nine plastic water bottles, the Sagano EcoSmart Travel Backpack (gray) is designed to carry 15"-16" laptops and other essential gear with style and ease. Offering multiple pockets and a contemporary profile, this bag is equipped with safety features like the SafePort® Sling Protection System to secure a laptop from the inside, while the RFID-blocking pocket helps keep personal information safe from the outside.

The Sagano EcoSmart Backpacks are available for sale now at Targus.com and through participating retailers. Visit our website for more product details and pricing.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*Targus, EcoSmart, Sagano, and SafePort are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. All logos and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Targus